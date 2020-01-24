Columbus residents leads musical Martin Luther King tribute in Madison

In front of a packed crowd at the State Capitol rotunda in downtown Madison, Dr. Jonathan Overby conducted the nation’s oldest tribute to a brave leader, civil rights icon and humanitarian that helped shape Overby’s life.

Overby, who lives with his wife, Amy, in Columbus, hosted, directed and produced the 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. tribute Jan. 20. The musical event is the oldest state celebration in the country honoring King’s legacy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Today, we as a nation are still struggling to overcome the challenges that divide us,” Overby said in a press release. “This event, perhaps more so than any other in the past, seeks to bring healing, stand firmly for justice, and celebrate the human spirit here in Wisconsin, across our nation and around the world.”

Dr. Ollie Watts Davis delivered the keynote address. Davis serves as a Distinguished Professor of Music at the University of Illinois, where she’s the professor of voice, and also directs and conducts the Black Chorus. Davis is also a recording artist, having performed with orchestras and international operas and a mentor for young women.

The event included performances by the MLK Women’s Mass Choir, Fall Gospel Fest Choir, and acclaimed Milwaukee duo Sista Strings. Gov. Tony Evers was an honored guest at Monday’s event.

Overby hosts and produces a Saturday evening world musical program “The Road to Higher Ground” on Wisconsin Public Radio. Through the past few decades, Overby has built a career as an accomplished music educator and conductor. In Columbus, Overby is forming a community choir. He hopes to host performances later this year.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.