Columbus residents see slight increase in city tax rate

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved the 2022 budget on Tuesday with a very slight increase in taxes for the city budget.
“As you can see the mill rate last year is $7.94,” said City Administer Kyle Ellefson. “This year $7.96 in the current budget. It is a 0.3 percent increase on the mill rate, and the tax levy is increasing by $33,000.”
The mill rate reflects only the city’s portion of the property tax bill. State, county, school, technical schools and sanitary districts also make up tax bills.
“There was a very small tax levy increase,” Ellefson said. “I believe for an average home, you are looking at a relatively small amount. For a $100,000 home the increase is $2.36 a year.”
The city’s general fund is increasing more than $126,000 with property tax contributions increasing by $33,000, carryover funds increasing by $50,000, transportation aid increasing by $31,000, and municipal court revenue increasing by $6,000.
“When we look at the budget overall, we maintained or increased the commitment to all the emergency services: police fire, EMS,” Ellefson said. “Historic preservation continues to be a priority for the city and there is money being dedicated to that with funds growing over time.”
Road maintenance was also increased, Ellefson said. The storm water repair maintenance and building maintenance is also in the budget. The sidewalk repair program is in the second year.
Capital projects next year include the Close Project and the State Highway 89 reconstruction project. The Close Project deals with dredging and other storm water improvements. The project costs $573,000 with grant funds of $424,000. The highway project is primarily a state project, but Columbus is responsible for $455,000 for parking lanes, tree removal, curb and gutter and storm water infrastructure.
Capital equipment purchases are replacing a DPW mini-dump truck for $59,000, the first annual payment of $14,000 for a DPW bucket truck and replacing a 72-inch mower for $15,000.