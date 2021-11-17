Columbus residents see slight increase in city tax rate

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved the 2022 budget on Tuesday with a very slight increase in taxes for the city budget.

“As you can see the mill rate last year is $7.94,” said City Administer Kyle Ellefson. “This year $7.96 in the current budget. It is a 0.3 percent increase on the mill rate, and the tax levy is increasing by $33,000.”

The mill rate reflects only the city’s portion of the property tax bill. State, county, school, technical schools and sanitary districts also make up tax bills.

“There was a very small tax levy increase,” Ellefson said. “I believe for an average home, you are looking at a relatively small amount. For a $100,000 home the increase is $2.36 a year.”

The city’s general fund is increasing more than $126,000 with property tax contributions increasing by $33,000, carryover funds increasing by $50,000, transportation aid increasing by $31,000, and municipal court revenue increasing by $6,000.

“When we look at the budget overall, we maintained or increased the commitment to all the emergency services: police fire, EMS,” Ellefson said. “Historic preservation continues to be a priority for the city and there is money being dedicated to that with funds growing over time.”