With winter weather upon us, the city of Columbus Public Works Department and police department would like to remind residents to refresh their memory on the city’s winter parking regulations that can be found on the Department of Public Works page under Snow Policies on the city website: cityofcolumbuswi.com.

To stay up to date with winter parking regulations you can sign up for email and text alerts on the city website and sign up for Winter Parking Alerts. The city will also post winter parking alerts on the city website and Facebook page. This is a good way for residents to stay informed of changing conditions during the unpredictable winter months.

