With winter weather upon us, the city of Columbus Public Works Department and police department would like to remind residents to refresh their memory on the city’s winter parking regulations that can be found on the Department of Public Works page under Snow Policies on the city website: cityofcolumbuswi.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
To stay up to date with winter parking regulations you can sign up for email and text alerts on the city website and sign up for Winter Parking Alerts. The city will also post winter parking alerts on the city website and Facebook page. This is a good way for residents to stay informed of changing conditions during the unpredictable winter months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)