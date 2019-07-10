The Columbus School Board has approved a new contract for Superintendent Annette Deuman.
Deuman’s contract renewal runs through June 2021. The superintendent will earn $145,912.10 for the 2019-20 school year, an increase of 2.44% based on Consumer Price Index standards. According to Board President Cindy Damm, all district administrators will receive the same salary increase.
The board approved Deuman’s new contract at its July 8 meeting at City Hall, following a closed session. Deuman began her tenure in the summer of 2015.
Facility committee presents report
July 22 could be an important date for the district.
The Columbus School Board will hear a full report and recommendation from the Community Facilities Advisory Committee on future planning for district facilities. The committee has met several times since early April and had its more recent meeting July 1. It will have a follow-up meeting July 15 and present its findings to the board a week later.
The committee, composed of Columbus residents, teachers and city officials, could recommend the district pursue a referendum to upgrade facilities. While previous referendums have failed, some parents have pushed for a new referendum to address the district’s aging building needs.
Deuman gave an update on the committee’s meetings at the July 8 board meeting. For the past few months, the district has been working with Bray Architects and CD Smith, a construction management firm, to present information to the committee. At the past two meetings, committee members have met in small groups to discuss several options.
“At the last meeting, we broke up into small groups and really talked about the options moving forward,” Deuman said. “CD Smith presented a preliminary budget for those options; each budget option had a total price range that was broken down into cost-per-schools.”
Deuman said CD Smith also presented a preliminary budget for infrastructure needs identified by the committee during building tours in the spring. In addition, the committee reviewed site plans, floor plans and budgets for each option and, at the meeting’s conclusion, the committee decided to move ahead with two options.
“Bray Architects and CD Smith will discuss these options before the next meeting and the group will work on a final proposal which they’ll bring forward at our next board meeting,” Deuman said.
Five-year curriculum plan
Also on Monday, the board looked at the present and future of the district’s curriculum planning.
Becky Schmidt, director of curriculum and instruction, presented the five-year curriculum review and design report. Specifically, Schmidt focused on agri-science, music and art.
“We started thinking about how we were going to look at data and this year we started introducing the year five report,” Schmidt said. “In the future, we’re going to start adding more years onto the cycle that will influence the report.”
Schmidt said the district has worked with teachers the past couple years to look at which programs best fit students’ needs. The district looks at four key areas when reviewing curriculum: the ideal state the program should be in, reflection of its current state, data looking at high school participation numbers, and evaluation.
Three years ago, the district brought back its agri-science program and interest among students is growing. In reviewing art, Columbus is waiting on new standards from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Schmidt said the standards, which are 19 years old, should be updated and released before the start of the school year.
Schmidt said music received new standards from DPI last year and the district has worked heavily on improving general music curriculum.
“As we keep working on curriculum, it’s going to be a continued improvement,” Schmidt said. “The music teachers said there’s going to be more focus on oral training, focusing on pitches and other aspects.”
Columbus is trying to find more ways for high school students to connect with community mentors and businesses for apprenticeship programs. Deuman said new High School Principal Tom Fischer plans to work with teachers and students “to identify the needs and interests of our students.”
“If the need or want is there we’ll do what we can to make that happen,” Deuman said.
Parent calls for open forums
The board heard from concerned parents Lee Trask and Shane Gille. Gille, a staunch critic of Deuman and Damm, again requested both step down from their positions.
Trask wants the board to host an open forum with the community to address issues he believes are plaguing the district.
“When the school board can’t or won’t guarantee student safety, the system is broken; when there isn’t financial oversight, the system isn’t working,” Trask said. “If the community is ‘the problem’ and constant concerns aren’t addressed, the system isn’t right. With the Fourth of July prominent in mind, let’s act together for a solution to our community. I hope the board will host open forums to hear people’s problems and concerns to hear open dialogue from constituents.”
Trask also discussed the district’s curriculum consulting contract with BlackBlack, which has come under scrutiny in recent weeks. Trask and several other parents are concerned with how the district obtained the contract and BlackBlack’s credibility. Trask referenced two board meetings from April and May 2018 when Schmidt presented proposals from BlackBlack and CESA 5. In one of the meetings, former Board Member Barb Hesselberg questioned BlackBlack’s proposal, but Deuman said both clients had equal opportunity to bid, which Trask said isn’t accurate. Damm interrupted Trask, saying many of the issues with BlackBlack were addressed at a June 19 district meeting he attended.
“I feel it’s inappropriate for you to be bringing to the board, at this time, your comparisons between those two meetings,” Damm said. “You’re talking about two entirely different situations.”
Gille said he pulled two of his three children out of the district. His youngest child attends Discovery Charter School. Gille has heard there are 17 children on the DCS waiting list.
“This program consistently outscores other (Columbus Elementary School) classes in DPI testing every year,” Gille said. “The teachers and the excellent programs they have are amazing. This program needs to be supported more.”
