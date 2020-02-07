Columbus School Board candidates present views before spring election

“It’s also important we have the best curriculum and enriching opportunities so that our students perform well in the classroom and better on state tests,” Heiman said.

The Beaver Dam teacher believes his experience in education sets him apart from other candidates.

“With a collaborative effort between the board and community, we can improve the education of students every day,” he said.

Heiman said his own education in Columbus inspired him to become a teacher. He said students in Columbus are fortunate to have great teachers.

“If elected, you can trust that I will always do what is right and be an honest leader that will work to strengthen the relationship between the school board and community,” Heiman said. “It will be my focus to always do my absolute best to ensure that all students can be successful in our schools.”

John Pearson

Pearson also has a background in education, teaching for nearly 40 years, mostly in Beaver Dam.

Pearson spent most of his career teaching eighth grade English before retiring in 2013. He was named Beaver Dam Middle School Teacher of the Year before retirement. Pearson has three adult children and three grandchildren.