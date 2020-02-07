Columbus School Board candidates present views before spring election

With the spring election less than two months away, Columbus School Board candidates are making their pitches to the community, hoping to secure precious votes.
This year’s race features four candidates vying for three open seats. Incumbent Cindy Damm is running for a third term, along with challengers Lee Trask, John Pearson and Travis Heiman.
As they prepare for the April 7 election, all four candidates shared their views with the Columbus Journal.
Cindy Damm
Damm, elected to her first term in 2014, is finishing her sixth year on the board. Damm currently serves as board president.
Damm, who operates a dairy farm with her husband, Matt, in the town of Columbus, chose to run six years ago to help the district meet student needs. With children attending Columbus schools, she felt the need to serve.
“That’s (about) meeting the needs of our students with the most significant disabilities to our honor roll students, without forgetting about our ones in the middle,” Damm said. “I’m running again because I think we’re doing great work to accomplish that. Our work there will never be done but I have some great perspective as a parent, now that I have a couple graduates, to contribute to that conversation and perspective.”
With the district covering 11 municipalities, Damm said it’s important the board has representation from members outside the city.
If reelected, Damm wants to continue the district’s work on the Launching a Legacy initiative. Columbus began the process in 2016, engaging the community to address student needs, facility improvements, curriculum upgrades, and other areas in the next decade and beyond. In January, the board approved a $30 million facility referendum question for the April 7 ballot.
“I’m excited about continuing the conversation and I want to make sure we don’t lose focus on that,” Damm said. “The referendum is certainly a big part of Launching a Legacy, but there are five other priorities we shouldn’t lose sight of.”
Damm pointed to the Launch initiative as her biggest accomplishment since joining the board. She’s enjoyed working with Superintendent Annette Deuman and the board to get feedback from the community on future district goals.
Damm said the largest issue facing the district is dealing with federal and state funding constraints. Other districts across Wisconsin are also feeling the squeeze.
“What we need to serve our kids is not being covered with the current finance formulas; that’s not something Columbus can fix alone,” Damm said.
The board president said the district’s aging facilities also need to be addressed.
“There are great programs for our students and our facilities are limiting what we can do to support that in their curricular work areas and beyond,” Damm said. “We got to address that in order to really open up the doors for them.”
Damm said each educational department should go through a five-year renewal cycle. She also thinks the referendum will prove crucial to the district’s future. Whether it passes or not, the board will have a busy few years ahead, Damm said.
Lee Trask
Trask, a parent of three small boys, moved to Columbus in the fall of 2018. Trask began attending board meetings in early 2019 and hasn’t been afraid to question the board on vital issues.
He rarely misses a Monday meeting and often speaks during the public comment portion. Trask, who works in a governance role at American Family Insurance in Madison, is most concerned with the board and district’s transparency, especially with finances.
For example, he cited the district does not make meeting information packets accessible to the public or media prior to board meetings.
“I tend to be very critical with government spending tax dollars,” Trask said. “I think we should have a lot of eyes on that. I saw some concerns there.”
Trask said the board was dismissive last spring to residents’ concerns with Damm and Deuman during a series of meetings.
“That’s when I was like, ‘What the heck is going on here?’” Trask said.
Last summer, Trask began digging into the district’s state report cards, noting concerns with student achievement. He’s also concerned with Columbus’ poor teacher retention rate and believes low compensation is a significant factor.
“I really wanted to be a voice for people on the school board,” Trask said. “I’ve spent a lot of time digging into the data and school board policies. I know what the issues are. Hopefully we can improve some things.”
Trask believes the drop in student achievement scores and teacher retention is interconnected.
“We have some of the youngest teachers in the state because we’ve lost so many experienced teachers,” Trask said. “That just has a huge impact. That’s a major issue.”
With the referendum looming, Trask believes the district must be more diligent on financial transparency, especially when it’s requesting tax dollars to fund improvements.
“The fact that parents have to do their own investigative work to figure out what’s happening is jaw-dropping,” Trask said. “They have a policy structure that is completely failing across the board.”
Travis Heiman
Heiman, a 2007 Columbus High School graduate, returned to his hometown last April and looks forward to giving back to the community.
Heiman serves as a physical education teacher at Lincoln Elementary in the Beaver Dam Unified School District. Heiman began his teaching career in West Allis and has also worked in Rio.
“Teaching in both rural and urban districts, I feel very well prepared to serve in this capacity,” Heiman said. “I chose to run for school board to be a leader in education and to make a difference in my hometown.”
Heiman said he’s also running to be an advocate for teachers, students and the community.
“Being a teacher has prepared me to discuss educational issues and navigate the difficult decisions facing education today,” he said. “I am proud to be a candidate for this position.”
Regarding issues facing the district, Heiman sees a lack of trust and pride in Columbus schools and the board. If elected, he hopes to “strengthen ties” between the board and community.
Similar to Damm, Heiman wants Columbus to improve infrastructure to offer STEM opportunities, along with improvements to athletics, and art programs. He also hopes to work on closing student achievement gaps and raising test scores.
“It’s also important we have the best curriculum and enriching opportunities so that our students perform well in the classroom and better on state tests,” Heiman said.
The Beaver Dam teacher believes his experience in education sets him apart from other candidates.
“With a collaborative effort between the board and community, we can improve the education of students every day,” he said.
Heiman said his own education in Columbus inspired him to become a teacher. He said students in Columbus are fortunate to have great teachers.
“If elected, you can trust that I will always do what is right and be an honest leader that will work to strengthen the relationship between the school board and community,” Heiman said. “It will be my focus to always do my absolute best to ensure that all students can be successful in our schools.”
John Pearson
Pearson also has a background in education, teaching for nearly 40 years, mostly in Beaver Dam.
Pearson spent most of his career teaching eighth grade English before retiring in 2013. He was named Beaver Dam Middle School Teacher of the Year before retirement. Pearson has three adult children and three grandchildren.
He moved to Columbus a decade ago and embraced the community. Since 2016, Pearson has worked with both the Launching a Legacy and Community Facilities Advisory Committee. Two years ago, Pearson returned to teaching in a substitute role in Columbus and he’s enjoyed it.
“If I get elected, I realize I won’t be able to sub anymore but I don’t really consider myself an employee,” Pearson said. “I’m doing something I like and I’m helping out the district.”
Pearson believes his work with the facilities committee will prepare him for a seat on the board. He thinks the referendum has favorable support to pass in April.
“We really need facilities in our community,” Pearson said. “Being on the board, I think I could continue the work we’ve done.”
Along with facilities, Pearson wants to work on raising student test scores. He’s also concerned with student mental health needs which he sees as a problem across the state.
“Teacher compensation is a big thing,” Pearson said. “As a former teacher, I can tell you, teachers are grossly underpaid. But the question is, where does the money come from?”
Pearson said work by the staff-driven Compensation Committee began to address teacher salary and retention last year in Columbus.
“I think with my experience being on the inside, I’ve seen some of the challenges and successes every day,” Pearson said.
He thinks curriculum changes the district has implemented in recent years have led to student proficiency. As a former English teacher, he’s impressed, especially with work students are doing in writing and reading.
“I’m passionate about education and I’m not done yet,” Pearson said. “I want to give it a shot and think I would do well.”
