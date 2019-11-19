Columbus School Board Member Kelly Crombie will not seek another term.
Crombie informed the Columbus Journal of his decision not to run for re-election in a press release Nov. 18.
Crombie was elected to the board in April 2017. He previously served as Columbus mayor for two terms. Crombie also serves on the Madison College Board of Trustees.
“After a great deal of thought, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Columbus School Board," Crombie said. "This was not an easy decision nor a decision I took lightly. Since I graduated from law school seven years ago, I have served Columbus as mayor, technical college trustee and school board member. The time has come for me to focus on fully developing my legal career in Columbus and beyond.”
Crombie also owns and manages Mullin's Short Stop, a fast food, ice cream and soda shop in Columbus, open every summer. Mullin's employs Columbus area high school and college students.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am proud of the work the Board of Education has embarked on during my tenure on the Board," Crombie said. "I am most proud of our efforts to involve the community in a strategic and deliberate look at the District and our facilities.”
Through a facilities study process, the district formed a Community Facilities Study Committee earlier this year. The committee recommended releasing a public survey to garner interest in funding for facility improvements. Last month, survey results showed more than 80 percent of respondents favor passing a referendum to renovate or expand facilities.
“I wish the Columbus students, staff and most of all, my colleagues on the Board the best," Crombie said. "It has been an honor to work with many accomplished individuals and hear from so many students who are learning in an inspiring and engaging environment from a dedicated and caring faculty.
“It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to have three times been elected to local office by the voters of the city of Columbus and Columbus School District. I thank the community for their votes of confidence in me and for giving me this opportunity. I will forever cherish the friendships made and will look back with fondness on the many great things we accomplished together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)