Columbus School Board election decided with a few changes on the board

COLUMBUS – The Columbus School Board election was decided Friday afternoon after a trio of people counted write-in votes Friday.

The Columbus School Board will include newly elected Tess Sharrow, whose name appeared on the ballot, Lee Trask, who was a board member previously but whiose name did not appear on the ballot and Julie Hajewski.

Sharrow was the top vote getter with 903 votes. Trask received 826 votes and Hajewski received 807 votes.

Current school board member Mark Pyfferoen, with 799 votes, and write in candidates Chris Roelke with 771 votes and Peter Larson with 709 votes, will not serve on the board.

The canvassing for the election was held Friday at Columbus Middle School with Elizabeth O’Donnell, Anne Donahue and Henry St. Maurice counting the votes. The three were able to go through the votes in about an hour. There were about 25 people in attendance in the school’s gym while the votes were counted.

Sharrow is a registered nurse and health educator. Trask has been on the board since 2020 and has worked as an analyst with a background of engineering and mathematics and Hajewski is entering her second term on the board and has a master’s degree in nursing.