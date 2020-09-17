Columbus School Board gets look at school renovation plans

Wolfert also showed an image of the new two-court gym that is accentuated by a row of first-story windows.

“In this case, with a fair amount of north light, pretty diffused light on that elevation, (it) really will change the way that space is used, the way it’s experienced,” he said.

Next, Wolfert moved onto the high school’s planned improvements, which centers around the creation of a new cafeteria in the front of the school, though the building’s prominent arch shape will still remain visible to travelers on Farnham Street.

“Hopefully what you’re seeing, and it’s critically important we think, is preserving the nostalgia of the school,” he said. “You can see the archway hopefully through the glass (of the cafeteria) here. Our intention and our hope is to save that, repurpose it and have it become a very important feature on the interior of the space.”

Bray is also looking to eliminate the circular drive in the front of the school in order to build more outdoor space for students and staff members. Elsewhere in the high school, the current cafeteria would be remodeled and transformed into a fitness facility, while the school’s main bathrooms would also receive an overhaul.