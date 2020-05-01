Columbus School Board seats new members

Columbus School Board welcomed three new members in a meeting April 27 at Columbus City Hall.
John Pearson and Travis Heiman began three-year terms on the board, while Lee Trask will serve for one year, filling in the unexpired term of a previous board member who resigned.
The board approved a motion to have vBill Braun succeed Cindy Damm as board president with Heiman and Trask voting against it. Board member Mike O’Brien was unanimously approved to be vice president.
Board members Julie Hajewski and Keith Lopnow retained their positions as board clerk and treasurer, respectively, while Tammy Sether will remain in the role of board secretary.
With the success of the district’s $30 million referendum on April 7 set to bring improvements across all district buildings, the board began looking at the financing process.
Michele Wiberg of PMA Securities LLC said the mill rate is expected to be $1.51, down from the projected $1.62 at the time of the election.
“We find ourselves comfortably back in a nice interest rate range, certainly at points that are still low, historically speaking,” she said.
With these interest rates in mind, Wiberg suggested a two-phased financing plan with $15 million borrowed in 2020 (over a 17-year period) and the other $15 million borrowed in 2021 (over a 20-year period). Action items for the financing process will be considered at the board’s May 11 meeting.
“There’s work to be done still — none of this is final, but we feel good about where you are sitting in terms of current interest rates versus what we’ve used (in) pre-referendum projections,” Weiberg said.
The board also reviewed the district’s master schedules for the 2020-21 school year, which are due to be finished May 1.
“We’re actually sitting in a really good spot to meet that target deadline,” Curriculum and Instruction Director Becky Schmidt said.
In the current plan, the high school’s schedule will be the same as originally planned for this year, albeit with slight time changes, while the schedules for the district’s other buildings will feature more significant alterations.
In the elementary school and Discovery Charter School, there no longer will be “rotating” periods of special classes, with schedules remaining fixed instead. All buildings will have comparable schedules split into six “hours” along with special “cardinal time” at the end of the day, Schmidt said.
The intermediate school and middle school will both have the same schedule that will include a “soft start” period from 7:55 to 8:05 a.m., where the first 10 minutes can be used for taking attendance and lunch counts. Seventh-grade health will now be taught by a licensed health teacher, while the schedule will also allow middle school students the option to take both band and choir.
“I really like the idea that we’ve finally got choir and band straightened out in the middle school, because that’s been bugging us for years now,” Braun said.
The board also looked at a preliminary plan for addressing the district’s staffing needs, though the district is not yet moving forward with any hiring in the absence of an approved budget, Superintendent Annette Deuman said. The district is looking to eventually create two new positions, including a social worker who would work with families within their homes and a “math interventionist” for helping students within the math program.
The district does currently have a school psychologist but does not employ a social worker for helping families find resources, Deuman said, while the “math interventionist” would be able to work with students one-on-one during “cardinal time.”
“We do have needs within our math curriculum and within our math program and the math teachers and our staff have identified that a math interventionist would help,” she said.
Other changes include moving current staff members between different grade levels to meet the changing needs of different classes.
Lastly, the board approved the resignation of educational service professional Cynthia Groth, who will retire at the end of the school year.
“(She was) very patient, hard working, (a) committed lady for many years,” O’Brien said. “We’ll miss her at that high school level, working with those students.”
