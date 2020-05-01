Columbus School Board seats new members

“There’s work to be done still — none of this is final, but we feel good about where you are sitting in terms of current interest rates versus what we’ve used (in) pre-referendum projections,” Weiberg said.

The board also reviewed the district’s master schedules for the 2020-21 school year, which are due to be finished May 1.

“We’re actually sitting in a really good spot to meet that target deadline,” Curriculum and Instruction Director Becky Schmidt said.

In the current plan, the high school’s schedule will be the same as originally planned for this year, albeit with slight time changes, while the schedules for the district’s other buildings will feature more significant alterations.

In the elementary school and Discovery Charter School, there no longer will be “rotating” periods of special classes, with schedules remaining fixed instead. All buildings will have comparable schedules split into six “hours” along with special “cardinal time” at the end of the day, Schmidt said.