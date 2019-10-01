According to a press release, the Columbus School Board is reaching out to district residents in the next few weeks to gather input regarding facility needs with a community-wide survey.
The survey will present a proposed Long-Range Facility Plan that a citizens group, known as the Community Facility Advisory Committee, has spent the last seven months designing. The goal of the plan is to address the shortage of space, aging infrastructure and educational inadequacies throughout the district as well as the need for additional athletic and performance space.
Columbus School Board recognizes a future referendum must reflect the priorities of taxpayers. Therefore, the district is urging all residents to participate in this important district-wide effort as they prepare to make important decisions about what projects will be included in the first phase of the Long Range Facility Plan.
“Our schools play an important role in our community,” said Superintendent Annette Deuman. “As we set priorities for funding and plan for the future, it’s important that every member of our community has the opportunity to have a voice in that process. The survey does just that.”
You have free articles remaining.
The survey will ask residents to weigh in on the future of the Columbus Intermediate/Middle School as well as updates to Columbus Elementary/Discovery Charter School and the high school. In addition, respondents will be asked to prioritize an auditorium, outdoor athletic fields and the purchase of land.
To assist with data gathering efforts, the School Board is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent Wisconsin firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys. All survey data is returned to School Perceptions and all responses remain anonymous.
Every household in the district will receive a paper survey in their mail in the coming days. Residents can complete the paper survey and mail it back to School Perceptions in the envelope provided or log on to the website listed on the survey and take the survey online.
The survey will be open until Oct. 23. The school board and advisory committee will hear survey results at a joint meeting Nov. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)