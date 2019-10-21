Dear Columbus School District residents:
There have been many opportunities in the past few years for the Columbus community to participate in discussions, committees, and surveys which have been foundational in developing the Columbus School District’s long-term vision and to steps to work toward this vision. In recent months, the Community Facilities Advisory Committee used data from that visioning process to provide the school board and administration with guidance on our master facilities plan. As part of the committee’s recommendation to the Board, they further suggested a community survey to identify priorities within this master plan.
In early October, a survey was sent to all households in the Columbus School District. We encourage all stakeholders in the district to take a few minutes to complete the survey prior to Wednesday, Oct. 23. The results of the survey will be valuable to the Board in determining the next steps of our master facilities plan. Any questions about the survey or if assistance is needed to obtain or complete a survey, please contact the district office at 920-623-5950.
Thank you for taking the time to provide your feedback.
The Columbus School Board, Cindy Damm, President, Bill Braun, Vice-President, Julie Hajewski, Clerk, Keith Loppnow, Treasurer, Kelly Crombie, Mike O’Brien, Julia Hoffman
