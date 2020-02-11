Columbus School District audit: fund balance growing, BlackBlack process legitimate

As the Columbus School District prepares for possible referendum funding following the spring election, the district’s finances remain stable after a recent audit.
Joe Peterson from accounting firm Miller, Brussell, Ebben and Glaeske, provided an audit presentation at the Feb. 10 school board meeting at City Hall. Peterson said the district’s fund balance continues to show stability.
Peterson listed a few deficiencies in his report, but noted those are typical for a small school district.
“You guys are one of the larger school districts we audit but you’re still small in comparison to the rest of the state,” Peterson said. “Based on how the fund balance has been steadily increasing, you’re watching all the dollars and sense and making business decisions that way.”
Last summer, former Business Services Director Janelle DeZarn-Vertz resigned for a position in Beaver Dam. Kent Ritchie was hired to replace DeZarn-Vertz. Board President Cindy Damm said the business office does the best it can with a limited staff.
“You do have some segregation of duties; you’re not having the same person doing all the transactions, recording the books, taking cash to the bank,” Peterson said. “It’s not ideal, but you have some segregation.”
Peterson also addressed the controversial BlackBlack contract. In 2016, the district hired consultants from BlackBlack to work with teachers and administrators on curriculum practices. Last summer, a group of parents questioned how BlackBlack received the contract and if the bid was tilted in the company’s favor. The parents sent multiple open records requests to the district for information and filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
“You guys went with the lower of the two bids and they were offering what the district was looking for,” Peterson said. “I didn’t see anything wrong with that bid process at all; it was followed the way the district’s policy is supposed to.”
Students show math growth
Columbus students are getting better at math, despite being slightly below the state average.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Becky Schmidt presented a math monitoring report based on results from the 2018-19 school year. Schmidt said the report reflects data from the second year of the district’s three-year plan to improve literacy and math proficiency.
“This year, all of our K-12 math (staff) and their co-teachers received mathematical practices and instructional training,” Schmidt said. “Our staff learned how to conduct math workshops. Our data from last year is starting to look a little different.”
Schmidt said student growth in math looked “pretty OK.” She said it’s more important to look at cohort growth, analyzing proficiency from a select group of students through multiple years. Schmidt said a cohort of fourth graders displayed significant growth despite not meeting the state average.
Looking at closing achievement gaps, Schmidt said there is some concern with special education students. Director of Student Services Lisa Blochwitz said she’s working with special education staff to improve teaching practices.
“The state assessment is at their grade level, but they are not at their grade level,” Blochwitz said. “In math there is so much language that they just don’t see on a regular basis depending on where they’re at (with learning abilities).”
Blochwitz said it’s important to keep students with special needs in a regular classroom setting to expose them to grade-level learning.
Schmidt said teachers throughout the district continue to receive math coaching opportunities. She said the three-year plan was a good step toward improvement.
“I want the board to know what we’re doing to try and change the story,” Schmidt said.
Board Member Keith Loppnow said the shift to problem-solving based math is better suited for students to find real-world solutions.
Referendum marketing drive
Superintendent Annette Deuman gave an update on the district’s referendum informational meetings. Columbus will ask for a $30 million funding referendum on the April 7 election ballot.
The district will host meetings Feb. 27 and March 26 at the elementary school and March 10 at the high school. All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Each meeting will feature a brief presentation, followed by a question and answer session.
In addition, Columbus has upgraded its webpage outlining referendum information: https://www.columbus.k12.wi.us/Page/608. The page features a tax-impact calculator for residents to see how the referendum will affect their taxes.
“It is all complete with all the details,” Deuman said.
The superintendent said an all-district mailer should be sent to residents next week.
New hires and resignation
The board approved hiring Meara McDonald, bookkeeping specialist, Nicki Smith, prom advisor, Sara Hanna, assistant junior varsity softball coach, Sandra Hinrichs, prom advisor and Matthew Gausman, assistant track coach at the high school. The board approved the resignation of Kim Stadler, a bookkeeping specialist.
Board Member Mike O’Brien read a proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers proclaiming Feb. 10-14 as School Bus Driver Recognition Week.
“We’ve had a ton of neat, hardworking bus drivers over the years,” O’Brien said. “Whether that’s the daily routes, field trips or Friday night co-curricular activities or even on Saturdays, they’ve done a great job.”
Board Member Kelly Crombie said the district’s bus service has also helped evacuate city residents during spring flood events.
Board Member Julia Hoffman recognized former Board Member Sally Owens. Owens, a retired teacher, died last week.
O'Briens to receive award
Deuman said O’Brien and his late wife Kriss will receive the Cardinal Apple Lifetime Service to Education Award at the Columbus Area Endowment banquet March 10. O’Brien became emotional recalling Kriss's dedication to Columbus education.
“The people we worked with in Columbus – great people,” O’Brien said. “I’ve been very loyal to the Columbus School District for a long time. When she passed away about five years ago, I wanted to continue my support of Columbus schools. I’m sure that makes my wife very happy.”
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.