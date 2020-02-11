Columbus School District audit: fund balance growing, BlackBlack process legitimate

As the Columbus School District prepares for possible referendum funding following the spring election, the district’s finances remain stable after a recent audit.

Joe Peterson from accounting firm Miller, Brussell, Ebben and Glaeske, provided an audit presentation at the Feb. 10 school board meeting at City Hall. Peterson said the district’s fund balance continues to show stability.

Peterson listed a few deficiencies in his report, but noted those are typical for a small school district.

“You guys are one of the larger school districts we audit but you’re still small in comparison to the rest of the state,” Peterson said. “Based on how the fund balance has been steadily increasing, you’re watching all the dollars and sense and making business decisions that way.”

Last summer, former Business Services Director Janelle DeZarn-Vertz resigned for a position in Beaver Dam. Kent Ritchie was hired to replace DeZarn-Vertz. Board President Cindy Damm said the business office does the best it can with a limited staff.

“You do have some segregation of duties; you’re not having the same person doing all the transactions, recording the books, taking cash to the bank,” Peterson said. “It’s not ideal, but you have some segregation.”