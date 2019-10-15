Columbus residents have chipped in to help the Columbus School District in a significant way.
Through the district’s Community Giving Back Night, district residents and businesses donated several thousands of dollars, along with education items to Columbus schools. Columbus held its annual Giving Back Night in August, but the donations were officially accepted by the school board at its Oct. 14 meeting at City Hall.
The Conlin Family Fund donated $7,200 for student services training and $2,359 for students services curriculum. Lyco Manufacturing provided the district with two welders valued at $1,000 for the Columbus High School metals lab. In addition, the local Knights of Columbus chapter collected nearly $200 for the district’s special needs program from its Tootsie Roll Drive and city resident Bunny Balk chipped in $120 for the school lunch program.
Columbus Parent-Teacher Organization and the Lions Club donated school supplies, while others provided in-kind donations, including Studio 28, Old Garage Barber Shop, Hair Barn, Karin Westlake, John Pearson, and Jamie Cotter.
“A couple of years ago, before we started the whole event, I talked with a former district employee about the needs of the community with some of our families and students and we talked about having such a night,” said Superintendent Annette Deuman.
An idea turned into reality through the diligent work of Community Services Director Cori Denk.
“Once Cori got involved, the wheels really started rolling,” Deuman said.
Denk said this year’s event, held the same night as National Night Out, was very successful. Columbus held two giving back events last year, but Denk said an event in December wasn’t well-attended. Denk chose to cut back to one Giving Back Night per year, with the early August event ideal for families preparing children to return to school. Denk said a Stuff the Bus school supply drive also provided much-needed items for students.
“This year was an even greater success,” Denk said. “We collected 100 backpacks given to students from Kindergarten through 12th grade, and I think those backpacks went within the first 30 minutes.”
Denk said Community Learning Services donated $20 gift cards for tennis shoes, and Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus donated toothbrushes. In addition, Old Garage, Hair Barn and Studio 28 provided haircuts for students. Clothing donations were also given.
“The best part of it all is families were in line for 45 minutes, waiting to get through our front door,” Denk said. “It shows the need in the community.”
With Community Giving Back night the same day as National Night Out, Denk was worried her event would have a poor turnout. It was actually the opposite.
“It worked out so well that I think we’re going to do the same thing next year,” Denk said. “It’s really exciting to work together to help families in need.”
Public comment time limited
The board approved, by a 5-1 margin, reducing individual public speaking time from 5 to 3 minutes. Board Member Kelly Crombie, the lone member to vote against the proposal, said he doesn’t mind limited individual speaking time, but proposed increasing the overall time allotted for public comments to more than 30 minutes. The time can be extended, however, through special approval from the board.
You have free articles remaining.
“The time change goes along with most of the other peer groups in our area as far as what they allow as well,” said Board Member Bill Braun. Braun ran Monday’s meeting, filling in for President Cindy Damm, who was absent.
“We have approximately 10,000 residents in this district and we could have a situation where we need more time than 30 minutes (for comments),” Crombie said.
Crombie, who also serves on the Madison College Board of Directors, mentioned board meetings there when extra time for public input proved valuable for the college’s future.
“It helped sway my vote on a particular issue which essentially killed the original proposal for our south (Madison) plan, which would have expanded where we were and led to something much greater on the Beltline than the original plan,” Crombie said.
Crombie’s motion for more time did not get a second nomination and was denied.
Business manager resigns
Janel DeZarn-Vertz, who served as the district’s business services director for more than two years, is leaving the district.
Superintendent Annette Deuman said DeZarn-Vertz has accepted a position with Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam. She will work as the school’s chief financial officer. According to Deuman, DeZarn-Vertz’s final day with the district was Oct. 4, but she has agreed to help Columbus through a busy financial period the next few weeks, including giving a presentation at the Oct. 28 annual meeting.
“She did some amazing things for finances in our district,” Deuman said.
Other resignations include Jessy Bechard, assistant CHS musical director, and Jamie Moran, assistant forensics coach. The board approved hiring Adrian Shepard, CHS junior varsity girls basketball coach, Jeffrey Downing, Jr., middle school boys’ basketball coach, John Schoob, CHS archery coach, and Kari Kreger, CHS assistant archery coach.
Third Friday count
Columbus held its third Friday of September enrollment count last month and the district’s student body slightly increased.
Deuman said the district tallied 1,271 students, up from the 2018 September count of 1,259. Deuman said DeZarn-Vertz will provide more enrollment information at the Oct. 28 annual meeting, which begins at 8 p.m. at City Hall.
In her report to the board, Deuman reminded residents a facilities survey was mailed to their homes a couple weeks ago. Deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 23. As of Monday, Deuman has received 350 replies. Survey results will help determine next steps in the district’s plan to improve facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)