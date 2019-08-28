Work on Columbus Elementary School’s new secure entryway has wrapped up in time for the start of the school year, Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The project began June 5 and finished under budget, Columbus School District Facilities Manager Troy Marshall said during a school board meeting at City Hall on Monday, Aug. 26.
Last year, the district received two rounds of school safety grants from the state Department of Justice, with $75,000 from the second round used to fund the secure access point, Marshall said. The district chose construction firm CG Schmidt for the project, which converted a maintenance room into a receptionist area for the new entryway.
“Now we can have the outside doors programmed to be open for a specific period of time in the morning when it's time for all the kids to come in and that interior door can be programmed also,” Marshall said. “But once the school day starts, the interior door will be locked.”
A video explaining how the new entrance works will be available on the school website, Superintendent Annette Deuman said.
Other security improvements
The district used the first round of DOJ grants, totaling $80,000, to add security cameras, two-way radios and a visitor management system to all school buildings, along with fencing for the elementary and middle school buildings.
The middle school’s playground was already mostly enclosed along West School Street, though a small section was still open, and a new fence will prevent balls from rolling into the street. The Richmond Street side of the middle school is also almost completely closed off with a fence and a gate to prevent cars from pulling in behind the school.
“It's not so much all for security, but safety — keeping the kids away from the street, keeping things in the street away from the kids,” Marshall said.
A visitor management system from Raptor Technologies is operational in all school buildings, which requires visitors to provide a driver's license or a state-issued ID, technology manager Chet Bembenek said. A secretary will scan the ID to run the names of visitors through sex offender registries, and the system will also create a visitor badge that guests must wear while on school grounds.
With a lack of outdoor security camera coverage, the district has added cameras to monitor the outside of buildings and school parking lots, Bembenek said.
The district has also adopted two-way radios for security purposes, Marshall said, and are for communicating directly between school buildings, with the police department and with the school bus garage.
DOJ training
Funds from the DOJ grants are also being used to fund training, Student Services Director Lisa Blochwitz said.
Last year, all school staff members participated in three hours of “trauma sensitive schools” training, which was a requirement of the first round of DOJ grants. The school is now working on meeting the training requirements of the second round of grants, which must be completed by Aug. 31, 2020, according to the DOJ website.
Staff members have already attended one day of “school violence threat assessment” team training, and the district is in the process of instructing 10 percent of full-time teachers and counselors in two-day “adolescent mental health” training.
Leftover grant money will probably go towards additional mental health training, Marshall said.
School year hiring complete
The school district has finished hiring for the 2019-20 school year following the board’s approval of several new hires, along with the acceptance of a few resignations, at the Aug. 26 meeting.
The final hires include limited-time employment physical education teacher Andres Mattie Moreno, middle school cross categorical teacher Matthew Gausmann, school nurse Brittany Bayer, high school ESP teacher Megan Jeranek and intermediate school ESP teacher Patti England.
The board also accepted second-year teachers Morgan Phelps and Sara Brunlieb into the role of middle school student council advisors, and district occupational therapist Chris Burckardt became the middle school cross country coach.
“We are excited about the energy our new staff is bringing to the district,” Deuman said. “We can’t wait to get started.”
The board accepted resignations for middle school special education teacher Abigail Vosters, school nurse Mary Hughes and middle school ESP teacher Kelly Stratman.
