Columbus School District Endowment seeks nominees for service to education award

The Columbus School District Endowment is seeking nominations for the third annual Cardinal Apple Lifetime Service to Education Award. This award is presented to an individual who has dedicated a lifetime of education service to our school district, and will be presented in early 2020. This celebration will honor the recipient, their contributions to our schools as well as provide an opportunity to support the Endowment on behalf of the honoree.

There are many people who have positively impacted our students and District, please honor them with a nomination. The person could have worked for, collaborated with, or contributed to our District. This individual does not have to be a past or current employee to have made an impact on our District, so anyone can be nominated. Past recipients include former Columbus Superintendent Dick Mortimer and teacher and longtime education advocate Alice Schmidt.

Nominations are being accepted until Jan. 21, 2020. Please send email to CSDEndowment@columbus.k12.wi.us to get the rubric requirements and any information that you may need.