The Wisconsin Association of School Boards has designated Oct. 6-12 as Wisconsin School Board Week as a time to build awareness and understanding of the vital function an elected board of education plays in our communities. Columbus School District is joining all public school districts across the state to celebrate Wisconsin School Board Week to honor local board members for their commitment to Columbus and its children.
“It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level,” Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman said. “They make the tough decisions every month and spend many hours reviewing education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our citizens expect.”
Deuman said the key work of school boards is to raise student achievement by:
- Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority;
- Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;
- Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district’s goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;
- Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually monitoring and reporting results;
- Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;
- Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and
- Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.
“School board members give the Columbus citizens a voice in education decision making. Even though we make a special effort to show our appreciation in October, their contribution is a year-round commitment,” Deuman said.
The members serving our district are as follows: Bill Braun, Kelly Crombie, Cindy Damm, Julie Hajewski, Julia Hoffman, Keith Loppnow, and Mike O’Brien.
