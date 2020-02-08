Columbus School District hosting 4K orientation night

Columbus School District is offering 4K to any district child who will be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.
A parent orientation will be held from 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 for 4K in the Columbus Elementary School gym.
You have free articles remaining.
From 6-7:30 p.m., following the orientation, each site has scheduled an open house to allow parents to learn more about the 4K program.
If a parent lives out of the Columbus School District and wants to enroll their child for 4K in the district, the parent must fill out the Open Enrollment Application which is found on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website. Please note that the 4K Orientation Night is meant for parents only. The 4K Program is available at four community sites. Parents are encouraged to visit the sites and meet the staff so that you can select a program that best meets the needs of your child.
Columbus Preschool: 213 Farnham St.; Red Bed Daycare: 144 N. Spring St.; St. Jerome’s School: 1550 Farnham St.; Columbus Elementary: 200 Fuller St.
Registration forms are due Friday, March 20. No registration forms will be accepted unless accompanied with a birth certificate to provide proof of birthdate. Forms will be dated upon receipt. For questions, call Karin Westlake, 4K Coordinator at the Columbus Elementary School at 623-5950, ext. 1155.