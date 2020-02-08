Columbus School District hosting 4K orientation night

If a parent lives out of the Columbus School District and wants to enroll their child for 4K in the district, the parent must fill out the Open Enrollment Application which is found on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website. Please note that the 4K Orientation Night is meant for parents only. The 4K Program is available at four community sites. Parents are encouraged to visit the sites and meet the staff so that you can select a program that best meets the needs of your child.