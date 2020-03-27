Columbus School District offering free meal programs starting March 30

Starting Monday, March 30, Columbus School District along with the USDA Summer Food Service Program will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all children up to age 18 (through age 21 for those with special needs), Monday through Friday each week will schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Columbus will be offering two ways for children to obtain meals curb side. 1) The district will be running all morning bus routes for meal delivery at the usual bus stops, 2) There will be four in-town walk up sites, including Columbus Intermediate/Middle School.
Buses will arrive at their usual stops at around their usual times. Bags containing both a breakfast and lunch for the day will be dropped at the end of the driveway by staff wearing personal protective equipment. Families are asked to have someone greet the bus, from a safe distance, hold up the number of fingers signifying how many meal bags are requested for children at your household. The meal bags will be dropped at the end of the driveway in a plastic bag. Once the bus has left, the family may safely retrieve the meals.
The in-town locations will be serviced by the school van. The sites include:
- Outside the Senior Center, 125 N. Dickason Blvd., from 6:45-7 a.m.
- In the parking lot outside the Dean Eye Clinic, 1341 Park Ave., from 7:15-7:30 a.m.
- At the far end of the Columbus High School parking lot, 1164 Farnham St., from 7:45-8 a.m.
Approach the van, in your vehicle, roll down your window and hold up fingers to let them know how many meals you would like for children in your household. School staff in personal protective equipment will place meal bags in plastic bags for you and direct you further for pick up.
Drive up in front of Columbus Intermediate/Middle School (400 S Dickason Blvd.) between the hours of 6:45-9 a.m. Let the staff in PPE know how many meals you would like for children in your household and they will direct you with further instruction for pick up.
Fall River
The Fall River School District starting offering free meals for children March 18. Meals are available during the week, 11-11:30 a.m. Parents can pickup the meals at the school and should check their email for more information.
