Columbus School District offering free meal programs starting March 30

Starting Monday, March 30, Columbus School District along with the USDA Summer Food Service Program will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all children up to age 18 (through age 21 for those with special needs), Monday through Friday each week will schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbus will be offering two ways for children to obtain meals curb side. 1) The district will be running all morning bus routes for meal delivery at the usual bus stops, 2) There will be four in-town walk up sites, including Columbus Intermediate/Middle School.

Buses will arrive at their usual stops at around their usual times. Bags containing both a breakfast and lunch for the day will be dropped at the end of the driveway by staff wearing personal protective equipment. Families are asked to have someone greet the bus, from a safe distance, hold up the number of fingers signifying how many meal bags are requested for children at your household. The meal bags will be dropped at the end of the driveway in a plastic bag. Once the bus has left, the family may safely retrieve the meals.