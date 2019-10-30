Columbus School District taxpayers will see a small decrease in their property tax bill as the School Board passed its 2019-20 budget Oct. 28.
Meeting at Columbus High School, the board unanimously approved the budget at its annual meeting, which included fellow community members. While the 2019-20 property tax levy will go up 2.39%, due to an increase in property values, this year’s mill rate will slightly dip. The School Board must approve a tax levy on or before Nov. 1 and state law requires school districts cannot exceed a set levy. Columbus resident Henry St. Maurice presided over the annual meeting.
The budgeted total tax levy is $6,990,360, an increase of $173,199 from last year. According to outgoing Business Services Director Janel DeZarn-Vertz, due to property values rising 6.8%, the mill rate falls from $9.06 to $8.70 per $1,000 of equalized value. The district draws enrollment from Columbia, Dodge and Dane counties.
“We expected, based on trends locally and in the state in the past five years, to see a 2.5% increase in our property values and we were very surprised to see a 6.8% increase,” DeZarn-Vertz said.
DeZarn-Vertz listed this school year’s total expenditures at $18,547,385, an increase of more than $300,000 over last year. Columbus will have a general fund of $15,716,327 and a special projects fund of $2,880,248. The district’s debt service fund, $904,329 has dropped every year since 2017-18 when it was about $1.2 million.
DeZarn-Vertz said the district expected more state funding this year, about a $200 increase in per-pupil categorical aid. However, Columbus will see a $175 increase per student.
Also on Monday, the community approved 2019-20 salaries of school board members. Board President Cindy Damm will earn $2,400, while fellow board members will make $2,000. The district can also reimburse board members when they travel to conferences, but Damm said those costs are typically covered by individual members.
Looking back and forward
Superintendent Annette Deuman said the district made some significant strides last year, but planning continues for the next decade and beyond.
Deuman outlined the district’s Launching a Legacy Towards 2030 priorities, established in the fall of 2016. The top priority includes creating a community campus by building needed facilities and amenities. On Nov. 4, the district will hold a meeting to discuss results from a facilities survey released to the public earlier this fall. Monday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the high school library and media room.
“The results will help determine the future of our buildings,” Deuman said. “We still learn and teach every day in these buildings so we need to make sure we’re maintaining our buildings.”
In addressing students’ mental health and well-being, Deuman said the district has made “leaps and bounds” in progress since 2016.
“That was a priority that was very important to the community,” Deuman said. “We’ve worked with the community and brought in resources for our kids. We have resources in our buildings for mental and physical health.”
Deuman also broke down student demographics for each building. Beginning last year, students in grades 3-5 were moved from the elementary to the middle school to create an intermediate school. CES houses 284 students, CIS has 239, CMS, 277 and CHS, 401. Columbus Discovery Charter School, for elementary-age children, has 106 students.
District-wide, 27.7 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, qualifying for free and reduced-lunch programs. Almost 30 percent of students at the elementary school are economically disadvantaged.
For open enrollment, the district has seen an overall net increase since 2010. At the Sept. 20 head count, Columbus noted 206 students enrolled into the district and 155 enrolled out, from the previous count last January. Since 2010, while enrollment has increased, the number of teachers has dropped. In the past few years, however, Columbus has tried to fill the student-teacher gap.
“We have worked very hard to meet the needs of our students,” Deuman said.
Based on data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Columbus fell behind in staff compensation in recent years. Looking for ways to boost teacher salaries, the district formed a committee last year and a new compensation model received board approval. Deuman said teachers who have earned a master’s degrees receive a stipend every year and extra earnings for completing growth and leadership training.
“We needed to do something to be able to attract and retain quality teachers,” DeZarn-Vertz said.
New hires and resignations
The district has hired a new business services director, replacing DeZarn-Vertz who accepted a position with Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam. Kent Ritchie will begin his tenure in mid-November, according to Deuman.
The board also accepted the hiring of Thomas Luedtke as high school assistant forensics coach and the resignation of Patti England as a support staff employee at Columbus Intermediate School.
For donations, the board accepted $2,300 from the Conlin Family Fund to provide trauma-invested training for support staff. The training will help with student needs. The board also approved a $1,000 anonymous donation for new football practice jerseys.
