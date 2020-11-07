Columbus School District passes budget

The Columbus School District unanimously passed its budget and tax levy for the 2020-21 school year and its meeting last week.

The budget comes with a general fund of about $15.8 million and a tax levy of about $8.54 million. The mill rate will be $10.10 per $1,000 of property value, or $1,010 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. The mill rate for the last school year was $8.70, before voters approved a $30 million referendum in the spring.

The funds from the referendum will be used to make upgrades at the elementary school, the middle school and the high school, including infrastructure improvements and added space. Funds will also be set aside to buy land for future needs. The estimated tax impact of the referendum at the time was $162 on the value of a $100,000 house. The mill rate decreased $2.58 from 2013-14 to 2019-20.

Director of Business Services Nathan Knitt said ahead of approval that the budget uses part of the bond premium from the referendum in 2020-21 to save for future years. He said that if the budget used all of the proceeds at once, the mill rate could have been lower than $9, but it could then fluctuate and spike in future years. He said spreading it out will keep the mill rate consistent for taxpayers and help as the district eyes the state budget in upcoming cycles.

“We’re balancing our short-term needs and the long-term potential for the district,” he said of this school year’s budget.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

