While the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction doesn’t plan to release its annual school report cards until mid-November, districts across the state got an early look at student assessment scores a couple weeks ago.
On Sept. 25, Columbus School District held a data presentation meeting for parents at its high school. The district also released assessment information to the public Sept. 12. Overall, scores were mixed, but Columbus students did improve in several crucial areas.
“The assessments measure skills at taking tests, they measure where students are at for those assessments,” said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Becky Schmidt.
Schmidt provided a brief presentation on the scores, followed by information from principals Beth Hellpap, Loren Glasbrenner and Tom Fischer.
During the presentations, principals provided their students’ proficiency on state assessment tests by grade level, along with comparisons to state averages for each grade. After the presentations, parents were invited to talk to principals one-on-one. The meeting did not feature an open forum for discussion, similar to last year’s DPI data presentation.
Schmidt said Wednesday’s presentation was an opportunity to engage district parents about progress in Columbus schools, hoping to improve the district’s communication efforts. Schmidt said Columbus is working on a Family Engagement Plan for the 2019-20 school year. A link to a survey will be available in the district’s October newsletter and a QR code for smartphones to access the data was printed on a meeting handout.
Fischer, principal at the high school, said English-language and math scores among freshmen and sophomores are above state average.
“We expect that to continue as we focus on improved instructional strategies in English and math,” Fischer said.
Last year, the school district put a heavy emphasis on improving math scores. Schmidt said students in grades 3-11 are assessed in math through various state benchmarks. Students in lower grades are analyzed through a national evaluation. She said five of nine tested grade levels performed above state average.
“As part of the improvement process, there are pilots (programs) of new math curriculums occurring in select classrooms throughout the district,” Schmidt said. “To support the core, the district is also implementing a new Multi-Level Systems of Support protocol in all buildings.”
According to administrators, the district has made some curriculum and teaching changes to improve state assessments. The elementary school has received a “failed to meet expectations” grade from DPI the past two years. But the district believes it’s on the right path with recent changes.
Hellpap, principal at CES and Discovery Charter School, said the multi-level support system should help students effectively learn in and out of the classroom. Hellpap also encouraged parents to work on reading and basic math skills at home.
“Read, read, read, that is so important for a child’s development,” Hellpap said.
She said 98 percent of her students showed growth in key areas last year. Students in second grade and kindergarten were slightly below national averages.
Glasbrenner, principal at the intermediate and middle schools, said teachers and principals met in the summer for “data digs,” examining state and national scores and how it relates to Columbus students. Teachers have also relied on outside coaching to improve instruction.
“In fourth grade, we showed great improvement in science scores,” Glasbrenner said.
At the middle school, eighth graders (now freshmen) showed strong results, but last year’s seventh graders were somewhat behind.
“With data digs, we finally have everyone at the same table, looking at data points for each child, trying to figure out what that student needs,” Glasbrenner said. “We’re so excited about that.”
Fischer, in his first year at CHS, said some strong models were put in place before he took over as principal. The school relies on the Aspire test to measure proficiency for ninth and tenth graders, and the ACT for juniors. Fischer said math scores were a bit low, but should improve with the new curriculum and teaching methods.
“For English-Language Arts, things are going really well,” Fischer said. “We hope to keep that going.”
The district plans to host future engagement meetings, with three sessions scheduled in October. Columbus also plans to host a DPI report card meeting in mid-November.
