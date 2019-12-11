Columbus School District proposes significant high school course changes

The Columbus School District is proposing several major high school course offering changes for the 2020-21 school year.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Becky Schmidt said new course proposals will involve classes in business education, English language and music. For business education, new course offerings include business communications and employability skills, global business, and marketing concepts. In the English department, courses being suggested include written communication, oral and interpersonal communication and, in music, chamber choir.
Schmidt made the proposals at the Dec. 9 school board meeting at City Hall. The board could approve the offerings at its Jan. 13 meeting.
“We’ve looked at the last five years in terms of what have students actually taken in our business department,” Schmidt said.
The changes are part of the district’s curriculum-renewal process. According to Schmidt, personal finance continues to be the most popular course offering in business education.
“We want to make sure we’re offering a comprehensive set of courses that also fit student interest and need,” Schmidt said. “We’re requesting to do some significant revamping.”
Schmidt said the new course offerings reflect business and technology standards proposed from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. She also said the business communication and employability skills course came from a suggestion by local employers.
“I’m glad to see computer science still being offered,” said Board Member Keith Loppnow. “You hear about jobs getting moved off-shore. We’re not moving them off-shore because they’re cheaper, they’re getting moved because there are not enough employees in the continental U.S. to fill those positions. It’s a good move for our students.”
Schmidt said a 2018 survey showed the community valued computer science as an essential course for high school students.
The written communication and oral and interpersonal communication courses could be dual-credit offerings through a partnership with Madison College.
“Being able to offer (those) for dual credit is entirely dependent on having a staff member who is qualified based on the requirements we have to sustain from Madison College,” Schmidt said.
Those offerings would replace the communication arts and write for college classes. New music education standards were passed down from the DPI in 2017. Schmidt said chamber choir would qualify as an advanced-level course.
Board Member Julia Hoffman said the course offerings show a “wide-ranging curriculum.”
Schmidt assets moved to fund
The board approved moving assets from the Alice Schmidt estate auction from fund 10 to the district’s endowment fund for professional development for district staff.
Board President Cindy Damm said the auction, held in October, generated more than $73,000 for the endowment. Schmidt, who died in September of 2018, deeded assets from her home in Columbus to the school district.
The auction generated more than $80,000 but the district had to pay off promotional and auctioneering fees.
“Thank you very much, Alice,” Damm said. “We miss you but we appreciate it.”
Staff resignation
Also on Monday, the board approved the certified staff resignation of School Psychologist Karisa Weske. Based on information from a previous meeting agenda, Weske was hired in June of 2018.
Superintendent Annette Deuman didn’t provide any further information on Weske’s resignation.
Early Childhood Program
Abby Coughlin, an instructor from the district’s Early Childhood Program, provided an update on the program’s speech and language curriculum.
Coughlin said her three and four-year-old students are making significant progress this school year. She believes program participation will increase in the coming years. The program is offered for district students before they enter pre-Kindergarten.
“We’ve had a lot of growth in sign language learning, which is very cool to see,” Coughlin said. “It’s been fun and exciting so I’m hoping that will continue.”
Coughlin said some parents with children in the program have encouraged other parents to enroll their children.
“I had a parent that said, ‘I’ve been telling everyone about the program because I just love it,’” Coughlin said. “Hopefully it’s something that can continue because a lot of our kids would have been at home this year and that social interaction would have stayed at that adult level versus interacting with peers.”
