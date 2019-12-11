Columbus School District proposes significant high school course changes

The Columbus School District is proposing several major high school course offering changes for the 2020-21 school year.

Director of Curriculum and Instruction Becky Schmidt said new course proposals will involve classes in business education, English language and music. For business education, new course offerings include business communications and employability skills, global business, and marketing concepts. In the English department, courses being suggested include written communication, oral and interpersonal communication and, in music, chamber choir.

Schmidt made the proposals at the Dec. 9 school board meeting at City Hall. The board could approve the offerings at its Jan. 13 meeting.

“We’ve looked at the last five years in terms of what have students actually taken in our business department,” Schmidt said.

The changes are part of the district’s curriculum-renewal process. According to Schmidt, personal finance continues to be the most popular course offering in business education.

“We want to make sure we’re offering a comprehensive set of courses that also fit student interest and need,” Schmidt said. “We’re requesting to do some significant revamping.”