Columbus School District residents will have opportunities to secure a seat on the governing board with three seats up for election next spring.
Board President Cindy Damm, who holds one of the three up for election, provided an update at the Nov. 25 board meeting at Columbus High School. Deadline for non-incumbents to file nomination papers is Jan. 7. Those interested in running can submit paperwork to Board Deputy Clerk Tammy Sether at the district office. Deadline for incumbents to file non-candidacy forms is Dec. 20.
At Monday’s meeting, both Kelly Crombie and Julia Hoffman said they do not plan to run for re-election. Crombie officially made his announcement last week. The former Columbus mayor was elected to a three-year term in 2017.
Hoffman replaced Barb Hesselberg who resigned in February 2019. Hoffman, who has served previously, said at the time of her appointment she would not seek another term.
“Those seats will be determined by the top-three vote-getters in the April election,” Damm said. “The top two vote-getters will have three-year terms and the final vote-getter will complete the scheduled term (one-year) left for Julia’s seat.”
The seats are at-large positions so candidates don’t have to reside in a specific area in the district. Damm said a primary could occur in February if there are more than two candidates per seat.
“If there are seven or more (candidates) there will a primary to determine who goes on the ballot in April,” Damm said.
The spring election will take place Tuesday, April 7.
Hoffman wants more language
The board decided a recent World Languages monitoring report provided by Director of Curriculum and Instruction Becky Schmidt showed the district is “making reasonable progress” to address student needs.
Hoffman, however, would like to see more commitment from the district in offering students more language options. Currently, Columbus offers only Spanish beginning in middle school.
“Looking over this report again, it really jumped out at me that the eighth-graders that were reported on this and their parents appear to think that a solid knowledge of a world language is a necessary skill for the 21st century and beyond,” Hoffman said. “I hope in the future we explore the possibilities of world language throughout our curriculum.”
School safety report
Facilities Manager Troy Marshall and Technology Director Chet Bembenek gave an update on the district’s school safety requirements.
Marshall said Columbus submitted a crisis and safety plan to the state department of justice last year.
“Last year we did our very first school safety and threat assessment with the Columbus Police Department,” Marshall said. “That will also not have to be updated until 2021.”
Bembenek said the district conducts an annual staff safety training session, hosted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, prior to the start of each school year.
“We go through an active threat situation,” Bembenek said.
Showcasing success
Linda Trentin, who works with students with disabilities at Columbus Elementary School, was invited to speak at a recent state conference on inclusion and standards after submitted a proposal in the spring. Trentin discussed her presentation during the board's Showcasing Successes portion of the meeting.
Trentin said this year’s conference focused on maximizing learning for students with significant support needs. Trentin taught a few students with significant needs the past couple years.
“This is what I love to do,” she said. “These are my people.”
Trentin’s students follow the Common Core Essential Elements, directly aligned with the Common Core State Standards for each grade. Trentin created an alternate, standards-based report card for those students in English-Language Arts and math.
“Those students are graded on what they’re learning, their targeted goals and essential elements they’re following,” Trentin said. “Being that they’re students with significant needs, they would get 1s on standard report cards. This is a way to more accurately share with parents how they’re progressing with the standards they’re working on every day.”
Trentin said her presentation was very well received at the conference and sparked good conversation.
“It was a great experience and I loved sharing what I had,” Trentin said. “I learned a lot, too.”
The report cards follow students in grades K-5. She said similar reports cards for students in middle and high school should be considered in the future.
Donations
Also on Monday, the board announced two donations, totaling $3,500. Gabriele Menomin donated $2,000 for the Columbus’ girls’ soccer program. In addition, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce provided $1,500 to Columbus High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter. The FBLA students helped with the annual Firecracker 5 run/walk on July 4, hosted by the Chamber.
