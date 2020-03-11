Columbus School District residents have one more opportunity to attend referendum session

Columbus School District residents hoping to learn more about the spring referendum will have another opportunity March 26 at the elementary school.
The district will host its final referendum information meeting in two weeks at 7 p.m. The meeting will feature a short presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session and the opportunity for attendees to tour the elementary school. Columbus hosted two previous informational sessions Feb. 27 and March 10.
Local voters will have an opportunity shape the district’s future when they go to the polls April 7. Columbus is requesting a $30 million taxpayer funded package to renovate, upgrade and expand its current facilities.
At the March 9 School Board meeting at City Hall, Superintendent Annette Deuman said the first meeting Feb. 27 was well-attended and residents posed important questions.
In recent weeks, the district has posted referendum statistics and graphics on its Facebook page. Columbus also has a webpage on its district site with information, including a referendum hotline phone number and email address. Ads have also been placed in the Columbus Journal.
A district communications team has been working with Bray Architects to answer questions and release information.
“We’re doing about two posts per week to make sure we’re communicating our information on Facebook,” Deuman said. “We’ve had some really great engagement from our community through the information sessions and the resources we have out there.”
Board Member Mike O’Brien said he received positive feedback on a recent referendum mailer sent to district residents.
“I think the information we’ve sent out has been easy to read and understand; that was important to us,” Deuman said.
Retirements and new hires
Deuman announced the retirement of Terri Schumacher, CHS dean of students/activities director, longtime middle school teacher Rebecca Premo, and middle school speech and language pathologist Gail Wagner at Monday’s meeting. Schumacher will retire June 30, while Premo and Wagner’s retirement begins June 5.
“We wish them all a great journey in their next careers and in life,” Deuman said.
The board approved the hiring of Joseph Schneider, K-12 instructional coach-technology and Bradley Williams, CHS business teacher.
Showcasing successes: STEAM-IDEAS
During Showcasing Success, Director of Curriculum and Instruction Becky Schmidt highlighted Columbus High School’s STEAM-IDEAS courses. Schmidt said the STEAM-IDEAS course is in its first year at CHS and has enrolled 15 students.
“It’s a good group to get us started,” Schmidt said. “It’s a good opportunity for students to do things they normally can’t.”
You have free articles remaining.
In the class, students can attain hands-on experience building materials with a 3D printer, laser cutter, vinyl engraver and other equipment. Schmidt said students learn skills on the machines, working with teacher Tim Dworak.
“They take their ideas and problem-solve,” Schmidt said. “They learn how to engineer, program … they take them from the raw material stage and end up with a main product, working from start to finish. It’s just a new next step of them being able to learn how to use something and then let your ideas go into that problem-solving, engineering and application stage. It’s been a real success and we hope to see it grow in the future.”
The course consists mostly of upperclassmen. While Columbus has limited equipment options, it did purchase a laser cutter last summer.
“Right now we’re just scratching the surface in using this, but we’ll continue to learn and grow from it,” Schmidt said.
Science monitoring report
Schmidt said students are “making reasonable progress” on the district’s science monitoring report.
She said last year’s testing results showed 3 of 5 students tested at state average grade levels in science; this year 4 of 5 met grade-level standards.
“We have to keep in mind science is only tested at grades 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11,” Schmidt said. “When we’re looking at that growth for the district and we’re inching closer to meeting all five, that’s our goal.”
Board Member Keith Loppnow had concerns with a subgroup of English-Language learning students falling short of the standards.
“There’s a group of students in fourth grade that are pretty far off,” Loppnow said. “What can we do there? What are we doing to improve?”
Schmidt said the district hired a bilingual resource teacher last summer to work with students. Student Services Director Lisa Blochwitz said with continued effort, student performance should rise in the coming years.
Board Member Cindy Damm said the district adopted the Next Generation Science Standards, which is in its first year of implementation.
“There are some areas we know are problems and we’re addressing,” Damm said. “But there are also areas that are promising.”
Early College Credit for students
Deuman said Columbus offers an Early College Credit/Start College Now program for high school students. The program allows students to earn dual college and high school credits at a technical school or university in courses they wouldn’t normally take at CHS.
The district covers enrollment expenses for students, but there is an expectation they attend and pass the course.
“If they attend but fail to pass the course and we’ve already paid for that course, is there any consequences for that?” Board Member Bill Braun said.
“It depends,” Deuman said.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.