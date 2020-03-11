Columbus School District residents have one more opportunity to attend referendum session

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the class, students can attain hands-on experience building materials with a 3D printer, laser cutter, vinyl engraver and other equipment. Schmidt said students learn skills on the machines, working with teacher Tim Dworak.

“They take their ideas and problem-solve,” Schmidt said. “They learn how to engineer, program … they take them from the raw material stage and end up with a main product, working from start to finish. It’s just a new next step of them being able to learn how to use something and then let your ideas go into that problem-solving, engineering and application stage. It’s been a real success and we hope to see it grow in the future.”

The course consists mostly of upperclassmen. While Columbus has limited equipment options, it did purchase a laser cutter last summer.

“Right now we’re just scratching the surface in using this, but we’ll continue to learn and grow from it,” Schmidt said.

Science monitoring report

Schmidt said students are “making reasonable progress” on the district’s science monitoring report.

She said last year’s testing results showed 3 of 5 students tested at state average grade levels in science; this year 4 of 5 met grade-level standards.