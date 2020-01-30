Columbus School District rolls out referendum communication plan; meeting dates set

With a $30 million referendum proposal on this year’s spring election ballot, the Columbus School District is making plans to make sure voters are informed before heading to the polls.
Columbus School Board approved a referendum resolution at its Jan. 13 meeting. The referendum calls for funding to renovate and expand district facilities. On Jan. 27, during the school board meeting at City Hall, Superintendent Annette Deuman said the district will host three information referendum meetings in the next several weeks and plans to implement a communications plan for Columbus voters.
The spring election is Tuesday, April 7.
Past referendums have failed in Columbus, but the district took a different approach this time, engaging the community in ways to improve facilities. Deuman stressed the district wants that to continue as the referendum drive pushes toward April. Columbus is working with Bray Architects and CD Smith to roll out communication and engagement plans.
“We have developed a referendum logo and tagline,” Deuman said. “You will start seeing this logo very shortly on just about everything the district communicates on information for the referendum.
The tagline reads: “Community-led process, community-led solution.”
“It’s been a community process all along,” Deuman said.
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus is also creating quick-reference index cards with referendum facts. The informational sessions will take place at the elementary and high school buildings, Feb. 27, March 10 and March 26. All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Additional information can be found at columbus.k12.wi.us/domain/103. The district’s website houses the referendum page, which can be accessed by typing “referendum” in the search bar on the home page.
Questions can also be addressed to referendum@columbus.k12.wi.us and by calling 920-350-0365.
“We have our work to do over the next couple months,” said Board Member Cindy Damm. “But it’s really exciting.”
Resignations and WASB session
The board approved the resignation of Middle/Intermediate School Principal Loren Glasbrenner and Middle School teacher Sarah Schmidt. Glasbrenner accepted a superintendent position with the River Valley School District, but will finish the school year in Columbus.
The board plans to approve administrator contracts for the 2020-21 year at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Speaking of salaries, Columbus resident Lee Trask spoke about teacher compensation during the public comment portion. Trask, who is running for school board in the spring election, wants to see Columbus teachers adequately compensated. While the district has taken steps to address teacher compensation, Trask said the district needs to go further, especially to retain quality educators.
Also on Monday, Deuman provided an update on the 2020 Wisconsin Association of School Boards Conference last week in Milwaukee. Deuman, Damm and Board Member Julie Hajewski attended. All three said the conference had valuable sessions and presented interesting ideas. Damm said Howard-Saumico and DeForest representatives showcased ways to address difficult decisions. Both districts have policy-governance boards, similar to Columbus.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.