Columbus School District rolls out referendum communication plan; meeting dates set

Columbus is also creating quick-reference index cards with referendum facts. The informational sessions will take place at the elementary and high school buildings, Feb. 27, March 10 and March 26. All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Additional information can be found at columbus.k12.wi.us/domain/103. The district’s website houses the referendum page, which can be accessed by typing “referendum” in the search bar on the home page.

Questions can also be addressed to referendum@columbus.k12.wi.us and by calling 920-350-0365.

“We have our work to do over the next couple months,” said Board Member Cindy Damm. “But it’s really exciting.”

Resignations and WASB session

The board approved the resignation of Middle/Intermediate School Principal Loren Glasbrenner and Middle School teacher Sarah Schmidt. Glasbrenner accepted a superintendent position with the River Valley School District, but will finish the school year in Columbus.

The board plans to approve administrator contracts for the 2020-21 year at its Feb. 10 meeting.