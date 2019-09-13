The results from state tests administered in spring 2019 were released Sept. 12 and show Columbus School District students performed mostly above state averages, according to a press release from the district.
Students in grades 3 through 8 took the Forward Exam for English language arts and mathematics, grades 4 and 8 for science, and grades 4, 8, and 10 for social studies. A small number of students with significant cognitive disabilities took the Dynamic Learning Maps (DLM) assessments. Both of these online assessments are rigorous measures of student academic performance, and are designed to measure progress toward grade-level knowledge and skills. Families received their individual student results in summer 2019.
Our grade 11 students at Columbus High School took the ACT in English, reading, mathematics, science, and writing. This is the same ACT assessment that students nationwide take as a college admissions exam, and has a solid foundation in measuring college and career readiness. Students had the choice to send their ACT score to up to four colleges or universities at no cost. A small percentage of our juniors took the DLM assessment, which measures the academic progress of students with significant cognitive disabilities. Students received their ACT score reports 3-8 weeks after testing.
Our grades 9 and 10 students at Columbus High School took the ACT Aspire Early High School assessment in English, reading, mathematics, science, and writing. ACT Aspire Early High School scores are reported on a three-digit scale. These scores predict future ACT scores. A small percentage of our students took the DLM assessment, which measures the academic progress of students with significant cognitive disabilities.
Based on the analysis of our spring 2019 assessment results, we note the following: Overall, Columbus students performed above state average in English Language Arts. On the Forward Exam, students in four out of the six tested grade levels are above state average; this is an improvement factor since just two years ago when only one out of six tested grade levels were above state average in English Language Arts. Columbus has prioritized improvement in literacy curriculum and instruction over the past two years. In the future, the District will continue to prioritize student growth in English Language Arts while focusing attention on closing achievement gaps.
Overall, Columbus students performed slightly above state average in math. On the spring 2019 state assessments, five out of nine tested grade levels performed above state average in math. As mentioned earlier, the district began implementing a multi-year plan to address literacy and math student achievement and growth in 2017-18. In 2019-20, the district is implementing math curriculum pilots in select classrooms at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, as well as providing on-going staff professional learning for all K-12 math staff in mathematical practices and math workshop as an instructional delivery model.
Columbus students are above state average in both Science and Social Studies. All tested grade levels are above state average on the Forward Exam and ACT Aspire. In 2019-20 the district is implementing science curriculum pilots in select classrooms at the elementary and middle school levels and working on curriculum revision based on new science and social studies standards. These assessment results provide important information about what our students know and can do relative to the rigorous standards we maintain in Columbus School District. In addition to providing parents and our community with a snapshot of our students’ college and career readiness, the statewide assessment results help inform our roadmap for school improvement planning, teacher professional development activities, and closing achievement gaps.
Literacy and math have been part of multi-year planning for continuous improvement. For more information on Columbus School District’s plan, the work staff have accomplished thus far, as well as the work that continues during the 2019-20 school year, please see the new CSD Curriculum Connections website the district recently released at https://sites.google.com/columbus.k12.wi.us/csdcurriculumconnections/home.
The building principals will be hosting an Academic Data-Parent Information Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Columbus High School LMC. Parents of students in all
schools are invited to learn more about data at their child’s school and for specifics about how the schools are using this information.
