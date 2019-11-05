Based on results from a recent survey, Columbus School District residents favor pursuing a referendum for improvement projects.
The school district held a survey results presentation Nov. 4 at the high school library and media center. Columbus hired School Perceptions to administer the survey and company president Bill Foster provided results on Monday. Foster said about 81% of respondents believe passing a referendum for school projects is a wise decision.
“We are very pleased with the community response and participation in the survey,” said Columbus Superintendent Annette Deuman. “We wanted to really listen to what residents had to say about this important process, and we’re thankful that so many people took the time to complete the survey and share their comments.”
In July, after a district facilities study was completed, the Community Facilities Advisory Committee recommended two funding options during a school board presentation.
“This is a conversation that was actually started in 2016, and the community survey is just one part of our ongoing conversation with residents on how to best serve the needs of our students and the community,” said Deuman.
The majority of respondents believe paying about $30 million for improvements would be beneficial. Foster, who has worked with other local school districts on referendum surveys, believes Columbus could complete projects in phases, making it more likely for voters to support future referendums.
“We saw this happen in Dodgeland,” Foster said. “They passed one referendum funding project and a couple years later, asked for more funding and voters said yes. I think once people see the improvements and how nice they are, it encourages them to back future improvements.”
Also, since the district’s tax mill rate has dropped in recent years, residents might be more inclined to back a funding package.
“We also provided some background information in the survey; the fact that you’re growing and have some aging buildings,” Foster said. “You also have some educational inadequacies and lack of athletic and performance space.”
The survey yielded 827 responses, with the majority of respondents completing online forms. Foster said the survey had a 24% response rate, which he said is higher than average. The survey was available for several weeks and deadline for responses was Oct. 23.
“The (school) board asked me what I expected for a response rate and I think my answer was 18-20%, so 24% is very good,” Foster said.
Foster noted the survey did have a 3.4% margin of error. He said 457 parents took the survey, with 40 percent having high-school aged children. Of the respondents, 61% lived in the city of Columbus. About 90% of parents and 93% of district staff want referendum funding, based on results. Foster said the majority of responses from residents who are not parents and do not work for the district, also favor a referendum.
“We really had a strong majority saying we should do something,” Foster said.
For the intermediate/middle school, most respondents believe making a minimal investment in the building and eventually closing it when additional space is available.
“We have clear direction of what to do,” Foster said.
You have free articles remaining.
At the elementary and charter school building, respondents favor adding 11 classrooms, to accommodate a K-5 school, for about $4.12 million, along with upgrading the kitchen/cafeteria, improving existing classrooms and special education space. Another less-expensive option calls for adding more outdoor playground space, flexible, hands-on learning areas, and a gymnasium.
At the high school, responses support adding more STEM space, upgrading the kitchen/cafeteria, more room for the band and choir, upgrading the library, and adding more locker room space.
Another possible option would be to purchase land for a new high school campus, build an auditorium and upgrade/expand athletic fields. The current high school was built in 1957.
“Building an auditorium actually had pretty good support, including adding more athletic fields,” Foster said. “But where would we buy land?”
Residents favor purchasing land in a section south of Highway 16 and east of Highway 151.
Foster said 40% of residents support spending more than $45 million for school improvements.
“Parents were actually (in favor of) more than $45 million and I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before,” Foster said. “That’s amazingly strong support from parents.”
After the presentation, Foster answered a few questions. Columbus resident JD Milburn asked how survey results compared to a similar referendum process in 2014, which failed.
“We had a higher response rate this time,” Foster said. “There’s more interest and support.”
Fellow resident Peter Kaland questioned how the elementary school could add 11 new classrooms.
“Where would you find the space?” Kaland said. “There’s not enough land there.”
A representative from Bray Architects said the possibility of adding another floor could be considered, along with maximizing existing green space.
So what’s next? Deuman said the facilities advisory committee will meet with the district soon to analyze results and determine plans moving forward.
Survey results are available online: www.columbus.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)