The Columbus School District plans to reach out to the public to garner feedback on the future of its facilities.
Following a presentation and recommendation to the board by the Community Facility Advisory Committee, board members met in a retreat July 29 to discuss the committee’s findings. On July 22, the facilities committee presented two options for facility improvement and renovation. One proposal consists of about $43 million in funding for expanding the high school and adding a large auditorium, while the second option includes building a new high school campus, also with an auditorium, for more than $73 million.
At last week’s meeting, the committee suggested the district survey local residents to receive feedback on its recommendations. On Monday, the board decided to follow that plan and will be releasing a survey in a few weeks. Board President Cindy Damm said while the survey timeline is very tentative, it’s likely to be released in late August or early September with results tabulated in October.
“The survey is intended to provide additional community feedback to some key areas of the long-term master facilities plan,” Damm said.
According to Damm, members of the Community Engagement Team from Bray Architects and construction firm CD Smith were at Monday’s meeting to answer questions from board members, along with Superintendent Annette Deuman and Facilities Manager Troy Marshall.
The facilities committee was formed earlier this year and met several times to analyze the district’s building needs and financial data. In recent months, the committee formed a plan to address facility needs. The 21-member group consisted of mostly community members and other district stakeholders.
At the July 29 board retreat, members discussed a few options for next steps before deciding on the survey, including returning to the committee for further development of the recommendation, discontinuing the facilities master planning process, or moving forward with a master plan developed by the board.
“The goal of the district’s Launching a Legacy project has been to engage the community in a community-driven process that guides the district’s long-term vision,” Damm said. “The board discussed opportunities to support district communications regarding the survey. This is also very tentative pending the survey timeline.”
Damm said considering Columbus’ facilities issues falls in-line with the first priority in the Launching a Legacy initiative, addressing student needs. The district began Launching a Legacy in the fall of 2016 after engaging with community members on the district’s future.
Columbus district residents with questions about the upcoming survey should contact Deuman at 920-623-5950, ext. 3155 or by email at adeuman@columbus.k12.wi.us. Damm said board members are also available for questions.
