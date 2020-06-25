Columbus School reopening decision to be made in July

The possible return of students to the halls of Columbus schools will depend on action from district officials in late July.
In a meeting June 22, Superintendent Annette Deuman said the district has a goal of making a reopening decision by July 24. The district will base its conclusion on the advice of its “reopening committee,” its legal council and its liability insurance company, “making sure that the choices that we make will mitigate the risk for each and every one of our students and staff,” Deuman said.
The reopening committee will be reviewing an 87-page guidance document from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which was published June 22. Titled “Education Forward,” the report is meant to help districts plan for a “safe, efficient and equitable return to school for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the DPI website.
The DHS will also be releasing a dashboard tool on its website that will show COVID-19 activity across the state, identifying high risk areas, moderate risk areas and low risk areas, Deuman said.
The reopening committee will also be reviewing a 12-page Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association document, which provides guidelines and recommendations for resuming summer athletics July 1. Board President Bill Braun said these guidelines are not helpful since fall sports begin with practice and preconditioning in August.
“Until the WIAA comes up with something to give us better guidelines as far as fall sports are concerned, we are kind of in a state of limbo,” Braun said.
Curriculum and Instruction Director Becky Schmidt said Columbus has had an advantage over other districts during the pandemic as a result of prior training with virtual learning applications such as Google Classroom.
“A couple years ago, we added the position (of) technology integrator and that role I think was really vital when we went (to) virtual learning,” Deuman added. “Just the little tips that were put out daily really assisted staff members.”
The district’s current technology integrator is Joseph Schneider, who was hired in March just before Columbus schools shut down.
During the board meeting, the board hired Hannah Vetterli as an intermediate school special education teacher and Geoffrey Baumann as assistant principal/director of community learning services. Bauman will be working out of the intermediate/middle school, Deuman said, but that should change with the construction of new infrastructure that is a part of the district’s $30 million referendum.
“When the elementary school (addition) is built and done, then he’ll transfer to the elementary school, because there’ll be more students there at that time,”she said. “Right now his need is at the intermediate/middle school.”
The board also approved a preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year and accepted the resignations of high school band/middle school music teacher Tim Emery, middle school custodian Sy Weisensel, elementary school ESP teacher Rebecca Marshall and food service worker Patricia Epstein.
