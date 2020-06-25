Columbus School reopening decision to be made in July

“Until the WIAA comes up with something to give us better guidelines as far as fall sports are concerned, we are kind of in a state of limbo,” Braun said.

Curriculum and Instruction Director Becky Schmidt said Columbus has had an advantage over other districts during the pandemic as a result of prior training with virtual learning applications such as Google Classroom.

“A couple years ago, we added the position (of) technology integrator and that role I think was really vital when we went (to) virtual learning,” Deuman added. “Just the little tips that were put out daily really assisted staff members.”

The district’s current technology integrator is Joseph Schneider, who was hired in March just before Columbus schools shut down.

During the board meeting, the board hired Hannah Vetterli as an intermediate school special education teacher and Geoffrey Baumann as assistant principal/director of community learning services. Bauman will be working out of the intermediate/middle school, Deuman said, but that should change with the construction of new infrastructure that is a part of the district’s $30 million referendum.