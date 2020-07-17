Columbus school reopening plans blend in-person, online learning

The transition to a cohort model would be less drastic for the elementary school and the intermediate school, with in-person schooling set for Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

“By nature, 4K through grade 5 are already somewhat cohort, in that you have a group of students who spend the majority of their day with a particular teacher,” Curriculum and Instruction Director Becky Schmidt said. “But the group of students, more importantly, will spend the day together and move together.”

The reopening plan’s third instructional model focuses entirely on virtual learning and would be used in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, though the implementation of this model could be limited to the specific exposed building. Virtual learning, which would follow the regular school calendar, would also be available as an alternate schooling option for families who are not comfortable with any form of in-person learning.

Throughout the school year, the district plans to remain flexible in its use of these instructional models in order to allow a fluid response to changing circumstances. All instructional models will follow normal grading procedures, regardless of the type of learning environment.