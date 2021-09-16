Columbus schools adds a monthly heritage day to the school lunch menu

COLUMBUS – A monthly food option in the Columbus School District is meant to add a new experience for students while bringing the culture of others to the table. The school district had its first monthly meal in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
The menu in Columbus was pork carnitas, elotes off the cob, refried beans, rice, and tajin tropical fruit salad.
Irene Pawlisch, food service director for the Columbus School District, is also the president of the School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin. Pawlisch said she came from the Madison School District and worked with cultural diversity and inclusion with the meals there, but it is also a mission for the state organization.
“It is really about having the school menu more reflective of the school population,” Pawlisch said.
Columbus High School senior Christian Opper said the meal on Thursday was different than what they general had for lunch.
“It was pretty good,” Opper said.
Students in Columbus Elementary School and Columbus Middle School also had the option as part of their meal. Pawlisch said there are always additional options for the students.
Pawlisch said she is trying to correlate the meals with different celebrations each month. November the students will be able to partake from an indigenous Thanksgiving meal. Other meals that will be offered is a Pacific Island meal in December, Asian Day in January, Eastern European day in April. Next month, the students will have a Hmong meal.
Pawlisch said she is trying to add more from scratch recipes to the district’s food menus.
“The team is doing a real great job with the new recipes,” Pawlisch said.
Pawlisch said she is excited to see what new items that can be created once the new kitchen in the Columbus High School is added around December and a kitchen is added to the Columbus Elementary School over the summer.