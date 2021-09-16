Columbus schools adds a monthly heritage day to the school lunch menu

COLUMBUS – A monthly food option in the Columbus School District is meant to add a new experience for students while bringing the culture of others to the table. The school district had its first monthly meal in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The menu in Columbus was pork carnitas, elotes off the cob, refried beans, rice, and tajin tropical fruit salad.

Irene Pawlisch, food service director for the Columbus School District, is also the president of the School Nutrition Association of Wisconsin. Pawlisch said she came from the Madison School District and worked with cultural diversity and inclusion with the meals there, but it is also a mission for the state organization.

“It is really about having the school menu more reflective of the school population,” Pawlisch said.

Columbus High School senior Christian Opper said the meal on Thursday was different than what they general had for lunch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was pretty good,” Opper said.

Students in Columbus Elementary School and Columbus Middle School also had the option as part of their meal. Pawlisch said there are always additional options for the students.