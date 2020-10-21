Columbus seeks details on statue future

The city of Columbus will hopefully receive more details about possible future for its namesake statue soon.

Planning Director Matt Schreiber told the Common Council's committee of the whole Tuesday that he has been in conversation with leadership from the local Knights of Columbus chapter, which is interested in acquiring the city's statue of Christopher Columbus. The committee had not received a written document by its Tuesday meeting.

The statute was removed from state highway right of way earlier this year after a campaign to remove the statute, The city council approved removal and it was placed in storage pending a suitable proposal for transferring ownership from the city to another party.

Earlier this year, the city put out a request for proposal from parties who might be interested in taking the statue. City staff only received one proposal — from the Knights — but needed more details like where the statue would be placed.

City Administrator Kyle Ellefson suggested working with the city attorney to draw up broad expectations for a statue plan and match it up with a Knights proposal for council approval in the coming weeks.