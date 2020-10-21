Columbus seeks details on statue future

The city of Columbus will hopefully receive more details about possible future for its namesake statue soon.
Planning Director Matt Schreiber told the Common Council's committee of the whole Tuesday that he has been in conversation with leadership from the local Knights of Columbus chapter, which is interested in acquiring the city's statue of Christopher Columbus. The committee had not received a written document by its Tuesday meeting.
The statute was removed from state highway right of way earlier this year after a campaign to remove the statute, The city council approved removal and it was placed in storage pending a suitable proposal for transferring ownership from the city to another party.
Earlier this year, the city put out a request for proposal from parties who might be interested in taking the statue. City staff only received one proposal — from the Knights — but needed more details like where the statue would be placed.
City Administrator Kyle Ellefson suggested working with the city attorney to draw up broad expectations for a statue plan and match it up with a Knights proposal for council approval in the coming weeks.
Council President Katie Ryan said she would like to have the issue wrapped up quickly given the coming winter and snow, which would make it mroe difficult to move the statue.
Council members came to a consensus to give the Knights some more time before reissuing the request for proposal.
"I would find it less messy to first see if we have the agreement with the Knights of Columbus, and then in two weeks, if we've heard nothing's happening, we could reissue," council member Trina Reid said.
The debate over whether to remove the statue this summer turned into a debate over whether Christopher Columbus should be portrayed as a brutal tyrant or a noble hero. The idea came up following a petition started by local student Abbi Adams.
The fiberglass statue depicting Columbus used to sit near the intersection of Highways 151 and 16/60 in state right-of-way. The statue was commissioned by Dan Amato, the operator of the local Columbus Antique Mall and Museum, and was part of quincentennial celebrations in 1992. The quincentennial committee gave the statue to the city and money for upkeep in 2012 after it disbanded.
