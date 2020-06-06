COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER
Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Penne pasta with chicken, stewed tomatoes, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Tuesday: Sloppy joes on a bun, baked beans, fruit, cookie.

Wednesday: Barbecue meatballs, twice baked potatoes, broccoli salad, fruit, whole wheat bread.

Thursday: Glazed ham, sweet potato, fruit, dinner roll.

Friday: Meatloaf, rice pilaf, peas and carrots, rhubarb cake.

