Columbus spring election: deadline to file papers is Jan. 7

For Columbus residents thinking about running for the spring election, there is still time to file papers.

Residents have until Tuesday, Jan. 7 to file registration forms with the city of Columbus and Columbus School District. At City Hall, completed packets are due to Clerk Pat Goebel by 5 p.m. Jan. 7. Interested candidates can take out nomination papers at City Hall or register on the city’s website: cityofcolumbuswi.com/.

Three seats are up for election on the City Council. For more information, contact Goebel at 920-623-5900.

The Columbus School Board will also have three seats up for grabs, including the board president position. Those interested in running can submit paperwork to Board Deputy Clerk Tammy Sether at the district office. Call 920-623-5950, ext. 3150, for additional information.

This year’s spring election will be Tuesday, April 7.

