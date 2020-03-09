Columbus' St. Jerome School hosting pancake breakfast
0 comments
top story

Columbus' St. Jerome School hosting pancake breakfast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Jerome School in Columbus will be hosting its 55th annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 15. All-you-can-eat pancakes, famous homemade blueberry syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage links, applesauce, coffee, milk or juice. Take a chance on a variety of items at the raffle table and be sure to stop by the 50/50 raffle table for another chance to win. Cost: adults (11 years old and up) $7.50, Children (5-10) $4, 4 and younger are free. All proceeds benefit students’ education at St. Jerome School.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News