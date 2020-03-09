Columbus' St. Jerome School hosting pancake breakfast

St. Jerome School in Columbus will be hosting its 55th annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, March 15. All-you-can-eat pancakes, famous homemade blueberry syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage links, applesauce, coffee, milk or juice. Take a chance on a variety of items at the raffle table and be sure to stop by the 50/50 raffle table for another chance to win. Cost: adults (11 years old and up) $7.50, Children (5-10) $4, 4 and younger are free. All proceeds benefit students’ education at St. Jerome School.