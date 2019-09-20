In the summer of 2018, Dave Maylone filled some big shoes, taking over for Columbus area State Farm insurance agent Ed Schellin who was heading into retirement after 45 years.
It hasn’t taken long for Maylone to make an impact.
Earlier this year, Maylone was named one of the top 100 new State Farm agents in the nation. State Farm ranks him 94th, overall, on the list. That’s not bad, considering State Farm employs more than 19,000 agents across the country.
“It’s a fairly big deal to get placed in that top 100,” Maylone said. “No other agent in Wisconsin has done it the past couple years. To be able to do it in Columbus is even better.”
Maylone said the ranking is based off performance and other factors. The State Farm agent was honored to receive a framed football jersey with his last name and No. 94 stitched on the back. The award also contains an inscription noting Maylone’s office as one of the top new agencies.
Tim Topoll, a State Farm territory executive in Madison, said Maylone’s award underscores that his office is aligned with his customers’ needs and goals.
“To reach such a milestone in an organization of 19,000 agents makes us proud,” Topoll said. “He is helping people protect their family from financial risks in the event of death and/or disability, save for college, retire successfully, have enough money to last in retirement, and even save more for a rainy day. He really has done a great job in being a strong local presence and community leader in Columbus.”
Maylone credits his staff, Linda Anthes, a full-time sales agent, and Susan Cleveland, a part-timer, for helping the office achieve a high mark of success. Anthes recently celebrated her 29th year at Columbus’ downtown State Farm office. Maylone would like to hire more sales staff in the coming months.
“All the credit, really, should go to them,” Maylone said. “They are the ones who are really doing the hard work, calling people, setting up appointments, and making the office run. If I didn’t have the two of them, there’s not a chance we would be talking right now.”
It’s a major achievement for a three-person team.
“We have a small staff so to be able to do that with a team of basically 2 ½ people is pretty cool,” Maylone said. “The accomplishment makes it more enjoyable in the fact that it was done in a small town.”
Maylone has worked for State Farm for about six years, spending five years as a team member at a west Madison location before arriving in Columbus. Maylone became Columbus’ State Farm agent in July 2018, after Schellin retired. As a State Farm agent, Schellin was involved in several community groups, committees and activities.
Maylone has somewhat followed in Schellin’s footsteps, participating in Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, helping to create more business and entertainment opportunities for the city’s downtown. In recent months Maylone has worked with members of the chamber board to fund a drive for holiday decorations throughout downtown Columbus.
“One of the reasons I wanted to come to Columbus is it reminded me so much of where I grew up in Michigan,” Maylone said. “I wanted to immerse myself in the community and Ed did a great job at that.”
State Farm offers many different options to fill customers’ needs.
“Because we offer so many different products, our focus when we meet with people is having a conversation on what their goals and needs are, then trying to align that with a solution,” Maylone said.
Maylone and his wife, Audrey, were both raised in Michigan, but happy to call Wisconsin home. The couple moved to the Badger State after his wife accepted a job in Madison. The State Farm agent spent most of his college days at Boise State. For his senior year, Maylone returned to Michigan to complete his degree in economics and finance at Grand Valley State.
Maylone believes Columbus will continue to grow in the future and wants to make sure the agency is prepared to serve more customers.
“We want to be in a spot to capitalize on that,” he said.
