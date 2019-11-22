Columbus is preparing for a fun day of wine tasting, shopping and welcoming patrons to local businesses.
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Stop, Shop and Sip Saturday, Nov. 30, noon-7 p.m. Along with red and white wine samples at several Columbus area businesses, soda will also be available at eight stops. For the first time, attendees can ride a trolley to visit local businesses.
Paula Steiner, event organizer and chamber member, said the wine walk will have a few changes this year to make it more appealing. Tickets for this year’s event are already sold out. Steiner said 250 tickets have been sold.
“We wanted to offer a soda option to make it more family-friendly,” Steiner said. “It keeps growing every year, which is encouraging.”
Check-in will be at Fast Lanes beginning at 10 a.m. The restaurant will have some food specials and donated soda samples.
The trolley ride will begin at The Old Rock bar, a trolley sponsor, and then travel into the city, stopping at The Painted Crate. Other trolley stops include Cercis Brewing Company, the Pampered Pooch, Hurley Automotive, Fast Lanes, Beaver Dam Clinic, Club 60 and Columbus Countryside Veterinary Clinic.
“Getting the trolley is huge and it really takes the wine walk to another level,” Steiner said.
This year’s theme for Stop, Shop and Sip is “The Lodge.” Steiner said the theme is lighthearted and attendees are encouraged to dress up. Cardinal Embroidery is designing themed apparel to commemorate this year’s wine walk.
“People can pick those items up to ramp up the fun and excitement for the event,” Steiner said. “There’s going to be a lot of plaid. On the event page, one person said they’re going to be dressed up as the hunter and another said they’ll be the deer, so it’ll be interesting. You can dress in costume.”
Stop, Shop and Sip also lines up with Small Business Saturday, an annual event to celebrate and patronize small businesses across America.
“We’re not promoting the alcohol, we’re promoting the businesses,” said The Painted Crate owner Cindy Klein.
Klein, also a chamber member, said Stop, Shop and Sip is an ideal opportunity for people to visit local businesses they’re unfamiliar with.
“Let’s give the ticket-holders and businesses the best experience possible,” Steiner said. “It lets them know we’re here, what each shop is doing and offering.”
In all, 17 shops are involved in this year’s event. Many businesses will also have snacks, fruit and cheese paired with the wine. A few new businesses joined the walk this fall.
On Nov. 14, The Painted Crate hosted a party helping businesses prepare for the wine walk.
“I get a lot of business that day,” Klein said of the wine walk.
This year’s Stop, Shop and Sip logo was drawn by Klein and designed by Web Wisconsin. Chamber Board of Directors Vice President JD Milburn was also instrumental in helping with event planning.
For more information on Stop, Shop and Sip, contact Steiner at psteiner@kw.com.
