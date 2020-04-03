Columbus student inspires through Chalk the Walk artwork
Columbus student inspires through Chalk the Walk artwork

In these days of uncertainty, Columbus could use some inspiration.

Grace Vander Sanden, daughter of former City Administrator Patrick Vander Sanden, created some eye-catching sidewalk chalk art to boost the community last weekend as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Vander Sanden's work is part of Columbus High School's Project Unify Chalk the Walk program. For several years, Project Unify has promoted inclusiveness throughout the high school and middle school through various student programs.

