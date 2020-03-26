Columbus student makes Milwaukee School of Engineering dean's list
Benjamin Grambsch from Columbus received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2020 Winter Quarter.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean's List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive "high honors."

Undergraduate students on the Honors List have earned a GPA of at least 3.20 (out of 4.0) for this quarter and are not on the Dean's List.

Grambsch, who made the dean's list, is a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering major at MSOE.

