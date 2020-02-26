Columbus students celebrate National FFA Week

Degree Applications: Exploratory Degrees, Discovery Degrees, Greenhand Degrees, and Chapter Degrees are due March 2. Students should complete the degree application for their grade level if they want to be recognized at the Chapter Banquet on March 31. Degrees are also progressive so they can’t get their chapter degree without getting their Greenhand degree first.
American FFA Degrees: Any graduate FFA members that would like to complete their American Degree application they are due March 5. Contact Mrs. Crook if you are interested in receiving this distinguished award, it is the highest degree an FFA member can receive!
FFA Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser: Columbus FFA Alumni invites you to a night of fun, food and support on March 7 at Club 60. The main goal for the evening is to raise funds for the FFA Alumni scholarship fund. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails, dinner at 7 p.m., followed by a live auction. The alumni is asking for attendees to donate items for the live auction or to bid on the items. Auction items can be anything from baked goods and meat/cheese to farm tools and gift baskets. The auction is fun and entertaining so please plan to attend and help support the future of Columbus agriculture!
Agribusiness Dinner: March 17 - The Agribusiness dinner will be held again this year at Kestrel Ridge with a new comedian. See the event posted on the Columbus FFA Facebook page. Proceeds from this event are donated to the Columbus FFA and Ag Ed Program.
Columbus FFA Banquet: March 31 – Columbus Pavilion; Mark your calendars for the Annual FFA Banquet. New Location to accommodate the growth in number of FFA members and family attendance. The dinner will be catered by Edith’s Cakes and Catering. We hope to see you there to help the FFA members celebrate the success of the members and the chapter! This is their night to shine in front of their family and the community!
Last week
National FFA Week Feb. 17-21, 2020: Columbus FFA members celebrated FFA week with a number of activities and promotions. Tuesday the officer team served breakfast pizza, yogurt parfaits and milk to the CHS students as they entered the building. The students were encouraged to fuel up with Ag! Tuesday afternoon the officers hosted an Ag Assembly and invited students and staff to participate in balloon pig races, wheel barrow races and egg races. Tuesday evening the FFA Chapter meeting was held and officer elections were held for the 2020-2021 Officer Team. Wednesday was Trivia Wheel day during breakfast and a Pie and Ice Cream Social for the CHS staff after school. The FFA officers served pie, ice cream and the famous strawberry punch to the high school teachers. Thursday was the FFA member’s favorite day: Tractor Drive-in Day! This year seven FFA members drove their vintage cab tractors to school on the coldest day of the year of course! They paraded the tractors in from the golf course and then took pictures under the high school arch and in the parking lot. The tractors were on display all day! Friday was Boot and Truck Day. Everyone was encouraged to drive their trucks to school and to wear their favorite boots. The Middle School FFA officers hosted a trivia contest and announcements each day this week. Students could enter a guess to the trivia question to win a prize.
Columbus FFA 2020-2021 Officer Team: The Columbus FFA members elected the new officers at their February chapter meeting. Congratulations to the 2020-2021 Officer Team: Corrina Larson, President; Morgan Baerwolf, Vice-President; Kayla Hunt, Secretary; Hannah Dahl, Treasurer; Cora Dahl, Reporter and Faith Baerwolf, Sentinel.
Farm Forum Conference: Columbus FFA members, Hannah Dahl, Garret Baerwolf and Jordan Prosser attended the Farm Forum Conference Feb. 21-Saturday, Feb. 22. This conference is hosted by the Farm Bureau and provides workshops for juniors and seniors in high school. The workshops discussed agricultural issues, agricultural career opportunities, farm credit services and much more!
Proficiency Applications: FFA members are working on their proficiency applications that have to be mailed Feb. 24. Columbus FFA members have great SAE projects that deserve to be recognized for their efforts and this award area is one way they can earn that recognition. The applications are ranked gold, silver or bronze in the state judging process and the state winner advances to National competition. Columbus has had three state winners in the past, Abbygail Hayes for Organic Production; Collin Damm for Forage Production and Kyle Paulson for Diversified Crop Production. It is a great achievement to place this high in Wisconsin as it is a very competitive state in the proficiency award areas.
SAE- The high school students participated in the Week 11 SAE lesson this week. The focus this week was on workplace safety. The students brainstormed a list of the most common workplace accidents and then solutions to prevent the accidents from happening. The middle school students learned how to set up their career Foundational SAE in the AET and did some record keeping.
Columbus High School
Ag Careers and Leadership: The students learned how to properly conduct a meeting using Parliamentary Procedure this week. They practiced and then on Thursday used parli pro to build ice cream sundaes. Thank you to Sassy Cow Creamery for providing the class with a variety of ice creams for the sundaes! The class also toured Duffy Grain this week and learned about the storage of grain and the buying and selling process. The students saw how the grain is tested and loaded.
Agricultural Food Science: The students learned about fats this week. They baked cakes with different types of fats, vegetable oil, shortening and margarine to examine the differences in the cakes baking. The students were surprised to see how different the cakes responded depending on the fat used in the recipe. The class also started their unit on food color. They participated in two demonstrations. The green bean demonstration compared frozen beans to canned beans. The students learned that the heating process used in canning and later when cooking the frozen beans releases the natural acids in the beans which react with the chlorophyll to turn the beans from a bright green to a brown green. The students also participated in the Color Confusion demonstration where they tasted samples of jello. The students had to determine the flavor of the jello, which was very difficult based on the color of the jello. The red jello was lemon flavored, the blue jello was lime flavored and the green jello was orange flavored. The students learned that color plays a big role in our senses when it comes to food and can trick our taste buds into tasting a flavor that is not there!
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students spent the week acting as food scientists. They started by learning about chemistry, solutions and acid/base indicators. They made soda and then lemon soda, which they did not really enjoy tasting! They followed up with a lab making jelly. The students had a lot of fun making food science even though the results did not taste very good! They also learned about genetically-modified organism and were surprised to learn there are only 11 GMOs on the market today. They also learned what organic means and how the food market uses terms like GMO free and organic to attract consumers to their product.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: The seventh grade students continued to work on their seed germination experiments this week. They have been recording their observations and collecting data. They also learned about monocots and dicots and compared their corn and soybean seeds to the characteristics of monocots and dicots. The students really enjoy checking their seeds each day and are patiently waiting for them to grow!
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The eighth graders continued their food science unit this week with more food labs. They made dehydrated fruit on Wednesday. They weighed the bananas and apples prior to dehydration and after to see how much mass the fruit lose in the process. In addition, they used citric acid for one half of the bananas and apples and lemon juice for the other half to compare quality of flavor. The students took a vote to see which preservative they liked better. The students charted their data to compare results in their dehydration lab. The students made mozzarella cheese on Thursday. They were impressed with the curdling process and how rennet is made. They are super excited about tasting their processed foods their food science labs.