Columbus students celebrate National FFA Week

Columbus High School

Ag Careers and Leadership: The students learned how to properly conduct a meeting using Parliamentary Procedure this week. They practiced and then on Thursday used parli pro to build ice cream sundaes. Thank you to Sassy Cow Creamery for providing the class with a variety of ice creams for the sundaes! The class also toured Duffy Grain this week and learned about the storage of grain and the buying and selling process. The students saw how the grain is tested and loaded.

Agricultural Food Science: The students learned about fats this week. They baked cakes with different types of fats, vegetable oil, shortening and margarine to examine the differences in the cakes baking. The students were surprised to see how different the cakes responded depending on the fat used in the recipe. The class also started their unit on food color. They participated in two demonstrations. The green bean demonstration compared frozen beans to canned beans. The students learned that the heating process used in canning and later when cooking the frozen beans releases the natural acids in the beans which react with the chlorophyll to turn the beans from a bright green to a brown green. The students also participated in the Color Confusion demonstration where they tasted samples of jello. The students had to determine the flavor of the jello, which was very difficult based on the color of the jello. The red jello was lemon flavored, the blue jello was lime flavored and the green jello was orange flavored. The students learned that color plays a big role in our senses when it comes to food and can trick our taste buds into tasting a flavor that is not there!