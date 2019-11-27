FFA activities - this week - Fall Open House: Columbus FFA hosted their annual Fall Open House for members, parents, alumni and other guests. The officer team conducts their November meeting in front of those in attendance. The chapter also hosts its annual crops contest, which is judged by Robert Mickelson. The FFA members are awarded Culver’s custard tokens for their winning crops. Three FFA members shared their SAE projects and talked about their project goals and how their projects have grown. The Wisconsin Association of FFA State President, Collin Weltzien and State Secretary Jared Mack both attended and shared inspiring words to the members. The FFA members that participated in the National FFA Convention trip shared highlights of their week and thanked the Columbus FFA Alumni for their support in helping fund their travel expenses. The middle school officer team was also inducted into office at the open house. The meeting was followed by a tour of the greenhouse, an FFA alumni display and the Agriculture classroom.
FFA Fruit Sale Update: Orders are still streaming in for the fruit sale. If you did not get to order fruit please email gcrook@columbus.k12.wi.us. Orders can be added on until Dec. 14 and delivery is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 17. Stay tuned for more updates!
Parliamentary Procedure Team: Columbus FFA took five FFA members to Mayville High School to a practice event in preparation for the district Leadership Development Event. The UW-River Falls Parli Pro team came to assist the FFA members in preparing for this contest. The Columbus FFA members participated in the intermediate level and learned they were on the right track and possibly more advanced than they thought in their parliamentary law knowledge. They are looking forward to their upcoming competitions.
Upcoming events
NAAE Convention, Dec. 3-7: Columbus Ag Teacher Glenda Crook will be attending the National Association of Agricultural Education conference in Anaheim, California. Crook will be receiving the Outstanding Service Citation at the convention recognizing her for her service to Ag Educators in Wisconsin and across the nation. Crook was selected as the NAAE Region III winner this past summer based on her service as a WAAE Executive Board Vice-President and NAAE Executive Board Secretary and Vice-President. Crook’s service on these two boards spans more than 10 years, as a leader in agricultural education.
Kids Against Hunger, Dec. 7: Columbus FFA members are signing up to help with this volunteer opportunity. This is a great way for students to learn about giving during the holidays to those who are less fortunate. Sign up is in the Ag room.
Wedel’s Auction, Dec. 14: Columbus FFA members are encouraged to sign up to help sell concessions with the FFA Alumni at Wedel’s auction. FFA members that work eight hours can earn funds to either pay for their FFA jacket or to cover registration for a leadership conference. Sign up is in the Ag Room.
Holiday Workshop, Dec. 19: The Columbus FFA will again be hosting the Holiday Workshop for 5th grade students. The workshop includes making ornaments, decorating cutout cookies and learning about where all of our holiday foods and decorations come from on the farm. FFA members are encouraged to sign up to help.
Gift Wrapping at NICC, Dec. 19: Columbus FFA members have an opportunity to give back to the community by helping wrap gifts for the NICC Foundation. These gifts will go to local families to help them enjoy the holiday season. FFA members may sign up in the Ag room.
SAE- The students worked on their eleventh week of their career research. This week the 9-12 grade students learned about workplace safety and the Youth Apprenticeship Program. A CESA 5 representative for the YA program presented information to the students and had them take a survey to see if they qualified for this certification program. YA is a two-year certification program for juniors and seniors in high school. Those that complete the program receive a certificate from the state of Wisconsin and they receive special cords to wear at graduation. The high school students watched a farm safety video found on the National Council for Farm Safety website. They then researched common accidents at the workplace and personal protective equipment required for their career. The seventh and eighth grade students continued their career research by looking at the high school course catalog to start planning the courses they could take to help prepare them for their future career.
High School: End of Trimester 1
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students finished up their taxidermy and waterfowl projects this week and reviewed for their final exam. The students took home their fishing lures they made in class. The students finished their SAE projects and career planning for this trimester.
Animal Science: This class finished their anatomy and physiology unit with a dissection lab. The students were able to select an organ to dissect. Most of the students enjoyed this opportunity to see real organs rather than just worksheet diagrams. The students cut cross sections into the organs and then labeled the parts. The students could dissect a heart, kidney, brain, spinal cord, or eye. This was a great opportunity for the class to review their anatomy and to discuss how the organs function. The students finished up the week by reviewing for their final exam and finishing their SAE projects and career planning.
Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students finished their Farm Safety presentations this week! They are now aware of the many dangers on the farm. The class turned its attention to the Fun Faces of Wisconsin Agriculture next. The students learned about the various agricultural commodities produced in their home state of Wisconsin. Each student received a card with an agricultural commodity written on it that they will be researching and creating a presentation to share with their peers.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: The seventh grade students were real scientists this week! They conducted a lab experiment to determine the effect of agricultural lime on the soil pH. The students learned that the lime increased the soil pH and changed the color of hydrangea flowers from blue to pink. They also learned that too much agricultural lime can affect the health of the plant. The students really enjoyed this simulation about soil pH. They are putting the information they learned to good use as they move into their next unit focusing on agricultural crops and seed germination. The students started their seed germination experiment on Friday. They will continue to expand their experiment next week.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The students completed sharing their U.S. Agriculture reports to their peers. They started their Food Science unit with a lesson on root beer! The class read the process involved in creating root beer and learned it requires fermentation in order to get the carbonation in their soft drink. The students also learned about living organisms used to create the carbonation and how cellular respiration plays a big part in their root beer process. The students also learned about food science and the many aspects of this big industry. Did you know Milwaukee is the third largest food processing city in the U.S.?
