Columbus students have fun collecting DNA in class

SAE- The students participated in the Week 4 lesson at the high school focusing on personal responsibility. The students watched a couple of videos explaining how taking responsibility for your own happiness is your responsibility. The students then set a goal for the week to be more personally responsible to themselves. The students analyzed their personal responsibility and created a list of specific skills they will need for their future career.

Columbus High School

Ag Careers and Leadership: The Ag Careers and Leadership class spent the week working on their Career Unit. The students created resumes and cover letters that they can use for future employment opportunities. The students also created a career portfolio using Google Sites. They each uploaded six artifacts demonstrating specific employability skills. The students then shared their E-portfolios with the class. The students were also introduced to their Global Agriculture unit with a Heritage Menu assignment. The students asked their parents about their heritage and are creating a menu with foods from their ethnic background. The students also checked their clothing labels today to see where their clothing is manufactured. The class discussed the reason why none of their clothing was made in the USA and U.S. companies have their products made in foreign countries. The students will dig deeper into Global Ag after the winter break. For etiquette Friday the students learned how to fold napkins to impress their families over the holidays!