FFA activities - this week - Homecoming activities: Columbus FFA did not participate due to driving restrictions and float building times were scheduled during the school day. The rain prevented the parade from taking place anyway. Many FFA members did participate in the dress up days and the other activities. You’ll see some of their outfits in the pictures this week!
Upcoming events
World Dairy Expo: The Dairy Judging Team competed at the World Dairy Expo Oct. 1. The team consists of three FFA members-Garret Baerwolf, Kyle Kilian and Faith Baerwolf. The team that wins the contest wins a trip to Europe to judge dairy!
FIRE Conference: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This conference is for seventh, eighth and ninth grade students to learn about FFA. The workshops are focused on introducing young FFA members to everything FFA. This is a great way to learn about all of the opportunities available through the FFA and to meet new friends from other FFA chapters around the state. See Mrs. Crook for a permission slip.
National FFA Convention, Oct. 29-Nov. 2: Columbus FFA will have 10 members attend the National FFA Convention this year. These students will have a trip of a lifetime as they tour agricultural industry and sites, participate in convention sessions, go to a concert and many other events. The students will have the opportunity to learn about agricultural careers and post-secondary institutions at the Career Expo as well as, attend workshops offered during the convention. This trip is a great learning experience for the students that attend.
SAE- The students worked on their third week of their career research. Last week the students filled in a world map and U.S. map showing all of the places they could perform their future career. Some students have a lot of options in their future!
Columbus High School
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students shared their fish species reports this week. To break up the presentations Mrs. Crook taught some Angler Education to prepare the students for upcoming fishing trips. The students learned about three different types of reels and how to cast them, how to tie fishing knots and how to hook a worm. The students practiced three different casting methods in the parking lot continuing to catch the backyard fish and practicing their fish identification skills.
Animal Science: The class learned about different philosophies around the globe in the rights and treatment of animals. The students reviewed the animal welfare laws and regulations timeline to analyze how we have arrived at the legislation we have today. The students worked on assignments related to animal rights and animal welfare to help them establish a sense of their beliefs about how animals should be treated.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth graders learned about Wisconsin agricultural products and created a short presentation to share one product they researched. The students met the Fun Faces of Wisconsin agriculture and found out Wisconsin is the top producer of many products including, cheese, dairy goats, corn silage, ginseng, mink, cranberries and snap beans. The class got to make butter on Monday and learned how just shaking whipping cream can change it from liquid to a spreadable butter.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: Seventh grade finished their soil pH lab sheets this week and began their Agronomy crop unit. The students categorized agronomy crops into categories such as grains, forages, oil crops, etc. Each student selected a crop to research the methods used to plant, grow and harvest their crop. The goal is for the students to understand the planning, technology, and management farmers participate in to produce just one crop. The students also started a seed germination experiment this week. They designed their own experiment to determine what their seeds would need to grow.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: Eighth grade students began their food science unit with a root beer lab and a butter making lab. The students followed the procedures in the root beer lab to mix the ingredients and activate the yeast to start the fermentation process. The root beer will sit in a dark cool space for two days to allow the fermentation process to carbonate the soda. Then the root beer was placed in the refrigerator to stop the fermentation and cool the soda. The students are excited to taste their root beer this week! The students also made butter and learned a simple food processing technique. The students learned that agitating a liquid such as heavy whipping cream makes the fat in the cream stick together, which creates butter. The students enjoyed tasting the butter they made on crackers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)