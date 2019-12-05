Week 13: FFA activities - Fruit Sale Goal: Columbus FFA members are close to reaching their goal of selling $20,000. They would appreciate your support in reaching their goal! Add on fruit orders can be taken until Dec. 14th.
FFA Roster and POA: Columbus FFA officers have been working on their FFA roster, updating members and submitting the list to Wisconsin FFA. The officers also have to submit a Program of Activities (POA). The officers have been working on finalizing edits on their POA for the 2019-2020 school year.
Upcoming events
NAAE Convention, Dec. 3-7: Columbus Ag Teacher, Glenda Crook will be attending the National Association of Agricultural Education conference in Anaheim, California. Crook will be receiving the Outstanding Service Citation at the convention recognizing her for her service to Ag Educators in Wisconsin and across the nation. Crook was selected as the NAAE Region III winner this past summer based on her service as a WAAE Executive Board Vice-President and NAAE Executive Board Secretary and Vice-President. Crook’s service on these two boards spans more than 10 years, as a leader in agricultural education.
Kids Against Hunger, Dec. 7: Columbus FFA members are signing up to help with this volunteer opportunity. This is a great way for students to learn about giving during the holidays to those who are less fortunate. The FFA would like to see more members sign up to help with this event! Sign up is in the Ag room.
Wedel’s Auction, Dec. 14: Columbus FFA members are encouraged to sign up to help sell concessions with the FFA Alumni at Wedel’s auction. FFA members that work eight hours can earn funds to either pay for their FFA jacket or to cover registration for a leadership conference. Sign up is in the Ag Room.
Holiday Workshop, Dec. 19: The Columbus FFA will again be hosting the Holiday Workshop for fifth grade students. The workshop includes making ornaments, decorating cutout cookies and learning about where all of our holiday foods and decorations come from on the farm. The FFA officer team will be visiting the fifth grade classes Monday afternoon to promote the workshop and to handout flyers and permission slips. FFA members are encouraged to sign up to help.
Gift Wrapping at NICC, Dec. 19: Columbus FFA members have an opportunity to give back to the community by helping wrap gifts for the NICC Foundation. These gifts will go to local families to help them enjoy the holiday season. The FFA is scheduled to help from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. FFA members may sign up in the Ag room.
SAE- The high school students started their SAE projects this week. They completed week 1 SAE and began by looking up courses they can take at CHS to help prepare them for their future career. The students discussed why it is important to plan your courses and to select courses that will provide the knowledge and skill development they will need for their future career. We also discussed how all courses can provide some valuable knowledge or skills for the student’s future career including working on a team, problem solving and organizational skills.
High School
Ag Careers and Leadership: The students started the class with an introduction to SAEs and taking a look at themselves by creating a “Me” poster. The students are self-analyzing their physical, behavioral and personality characteristics. The students will determine what characteristics they possess that will make them good employees. The students will share their posters with the class once they are complete.
Agricultural Food Science: This class started with an introduction lesson on SAEs and a PBJ (peanut, butter and jell) Challenge. The students received an imaginary letter from Kraft asking them to create a new PBJ that is healthy for a target consumer. The students are working in small groups to respond to Kraft. Each group developed a PBJ and established a list of ingredients. On Friday the teams made their PBJ sandwiches, measuring each ingredient and taste-tested each other's creations to critique. The students will continue their PBJ Challenge by developing packaging for their sandwich.
Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students finished and shared their agricultural commodity presentations this week. They learned a lot about the products grown in Wisconsin. They were challenged to share that Wisconsin is the No. 1 producer of snap beans if they had green bean and cranberries both staples for Thanksgiving dinner!
Pizza, Pets and Plants: The seventh grade students finished the Soil pH Lab by analyzing their data and answering questions. The students learned that as they increased the agricultural lime, the pH increased, which changed the color of the hydrangeas from blue to pink. They also found out that if the pH got too high it compromised the plants health and they could die. The students analyzed the lab to determine if it was a good simulation that they could use to make suggestions based on the findings. The students decided the lab was a good simulation that they learned about what happened to soil pH when lime was added, but it was not a good lab to make accurate suggestions for adding lime to gardens. The students realized they needed more information before they could make recommendations such as, the garden soil pH and other environmental conditions the hydrangeas would be growing. The students started their seed germination experiment this week. They selected a different media, environment and other criteria to see if it will affect the seed germination compared to their control seeds. The students also began researching an agricultural crop that they will be creating a presentation to share with the class.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The students started their food science unit this week. They discussed the many types of food preservation methods and then selected one that they will research and create a presentation to share with the class. The students tasted their root beer and completed the lab questions. The students learned about cellular respiration and how it is used by yeast to create CO2, which created the carbonation in the root beer. The students discussed the difference between aerobic and anaerobic cellular respiration and the different results created in fermentation food processing. The students made butter in class and learned that the fat cells in the heavy whipping cream clumped together as they shake the cream. Eventually the fat forms a ball of butter and the liquid left behind is whey. The students enjoyed trying their butter on crackers!
