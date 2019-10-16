Week 6 - FFA activities, this week: Pumpkin Picking: The Columbus FFA members picked pumpkins from the Community Garden this week. This year was a very poor year for the garden with all of the rain. The corn crop was planted twice and eventually cut down due to poor pollination. The sunflowers were planted twice and one row did survive. The pumpkins also fell prey to insects and dampness. The FFA will be providing pumpkins for American Packaging Company to distribute to their employees and funds raised will go to the Columbus Pink Out Fundraiser and the Columbus Community Hospital again this year.
FFA Fruit Sale: The fruit forms have arrived! FFA members will be selling fruit and the sale will also be promoted on Classmunity. This is a new fundraising venue for the district this year. The FFA members will begin sales next week. Please help support Columbus FFA members with their fundraiser. The fruit is amazing and the funds are used to help cover the members' state and national dues, FFA jackets, convention and conference registration fees, and the chapter’s Program of Activities events.
FFA Alumni Auction: Saturday, Oct. 12 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. FFA members helped sell concessions at the FFA Alumni stand at Wedel’s Auction this Saturday.
Upcoming events
FIRE Conference: Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seven Columbus FFA members are signed up to attend the Foundations In Reaching Excellence Conference (FIRE). These students are in grades 7, 8 and 9 and will learn the basics of FFA. The conference is a great introduction for new FFA members.
National FFA Convention, Oct. 29-Nov. 2: National FFA Convention is fast approaching! The ten Columbus FFA members will be participating in a Living to Serve event this year. This is a volunteer opportunity for FFA members to give back to the Indianapolis local community. The Columbus, Lodi, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Heights FFA members will all be working together to help the National FFA with an event intended to help serve those in need. This is a great leadership opportunity for the students.
212/360 Conference: Nov. 15-16 at Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Students in grades 9-10 can sign up to attend the 212 Conference and students in grades 11-12 can sign up to attend the 360 Conference. The curriculum for these two conferences alternate each year to provide different experiences each year the students attend. The conference helps the students develop leadership skills and with their personal growth. These two conferences are presented by National FFA staff. See Mrs. Crook for more information. Registration is due Oct. 22.
Chapter Meeting: Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Middle School Meeting, 7:30 p.m. Chapter meeting. Room 107 at the high school. The members will vote on changes to the bylaws at this meeting and promote the fruit sale. A fall themed activity will be provided for those in attendance to celebrate the fall harvest and end of summer. The chapter officers hope to see you there.
SAE- The students worked on their fifth week of their career research. This week the 9-12 grade students learned about communication. They participated in an activity called “Uh, Um, Like.” A volunteer had to talk for 30 seconds about a topic and every time they said, “uh, um or like” the rest of the students had to stand. This showed the students how hard it is not to pause or use “uh, um or like” when speaking in front of others. The students also worked with a partner to describe a picture they were given and sitting back to back their partner had to draw the picture based on what was described verbally. This was a great way for students to understand the importance of good communication skills. The middle school students researched where in the world they can work in their future career.
High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students worked on marketing their lures they created. Class instruction included discussion and links to sales techniques, packaging musts, and details to help sell a lure. The lures were then bagged and sealed. The lures are hanging on the whiteboard in the classroom so the students can observe how effective they were in creating a package that will stand out from all other packaging. This was challenging for the students, but they got really creative. The class colored Wisconsin fish species to help them with their fish identification skills for future use during their fishing field trips. The students finished the week learning about the different types of water tests that can be performed to check water quality.
Animal Science: The students worked on two charts this week, Animal Health and Safety and Animal Careers. Mrs. Crook’s dog, Griswold visited class and gave students the opportunity to demonstrate how to properly pick up a dog and how to restrain a dog. The students loved having a dog in class. The students took an animal term pretest on Friday to see what level of competency they have related to animal terminology.
Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth graders were introduced to Nature’s Recyclers this week. They met the slippery slug, microbe man, earthworm, centipede and many more. They read a poem about Nature’s Recyclers and the important role they play in cleaning up after nature. The students spent the rest of the week learning about worms. They conducted worm interviews with Paulette the Planarian, Tommy the tapeworm, and others. On Friday they listened as Mrs. Crook read, “A Worm’s Diary.” The students learned about worm anatomy and physiology.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: Seventh grade students finished sharing their crop reports and continued to watch their corn seeds grow. They began a biotechnology unit this week and learned about the Five “F’s” including, Food, Fiber, Fuel, Feedstock and Pharmaceuticals. The class learned how selective breeding has helped improve food production to produce higher quality foods and so farmers can feed the growing population. The class learned about extracting DNA from living organisms on Friday and how DNA can be used to help find cures for diseases, be used in forensic medicine and for genetic counseling.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: Eighth grade students continued with their Food Science Unit this week. They continued to share their Food Processing Reports and they dehydrated fruit. Some of the students liked the dehydrated apples and bananas while others did not. The students made 30-minute mozzarella cheese on Friday. Watching the milk start to curdle and then form curd that would become cheese really interested the students. They also learned that whey is a by-product of cheese making that was once thrown away, but is now dehydrated and used in protein drinks. The students are really enjoying learning about the many food preservation and processing methods, especially the taste testing!
