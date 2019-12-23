Columbus students participate in Lions Club Peace Poster Contest

Each year the Columbus Lions Club enlists children ages 11, 12 or 13 to enter a Peace Poster contest. This is an International contest with cash prizes. This year three of the area schools participated in the Columbus Lion's Club 31st Annual 2019-2020 International Peace Poster Contest. Schools participating this year include Columbus, Zion Lutheran School and Fall River. Each school, with the help of their art teacher, followed the guidelines and theme for this year's posters which was "Kindness Matters." First, second and third place winners were chosen from each school with prizes of $25, $15, and $10. Pictured below are the winners from each school.

Columbus Zion Lutheran School first-place winner Caleb Stadler went on to win the district level of competition with a cash prize of $50. His peace poster will now move on to the state level of competition.

Artwork is on display at Columbus Public Library, the NAPA store, Sharrow's, James Street Pizza, Quamme Insurance, F&M Bank and other businesses around Columbus and in Fall River at the Landmark Credit Union, F&M Bank, Mane Attraction and TLC Nail Care.

Congratulations to all of the winners and a big thank you from the Columbus Area Lion's Club for each school's participation and each business that showcased all the Peace Posters. The students put their hard work into in this year's Peace Poster contest.