Columbus Lion’s Club will host Stuff the Bus on Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, 104 Industrial Dr., Columbus.
Along with the Lion’s Club, the event is being co-sponsored by Columbus Parent Teacher’s Organization, Farmer’s & Merchants Union Bank, and Lamers Bus.
The event is held annually to collect school supplies for local children in need. For specific donations, the Columbus School District school supply list can be accessed at columbus.k12.wi.us/supplylists.
Although Columbus High School does not have specific supply lists, they still have many needs, including backpacks, educational books, puzzles, toys, funds for field trips, yearbooks, hot lunch, gift cards for tennis shoes, clothing, boots, coats, snow pants, hats and gloves, socks, youth headphones, healthy and peanut-free snacks.
Donations can include scissors, markers, crayons, notebooks and colored pencils. Cash for supplies may also be donated. Checks can be addressed and mailed to Columbus Lions Club, PO Box 22, Columbus, WI 53525, or donations and checks can be dropped off at any Farmers & Merchants Union Bank location in Columbus and Fall River.
