Residents along Hibbard Street in Columbus can look forward to much-needed repairs along their roadway during the 2020 road construction season.
Columbus City Council approved a task order related to street reconstruction along Hibbard Street at its Oct. 1 meeting at City Hall. Council members also discussed plans for street work during the Committee of the Whole meeting. The project would consist of a full reconstruction, similar to work completed along South Water and East School streets in 2018.
City Engineer Jason Lietha said the city may be eligible for a $20,000 Local Roads Improvement Program (LRIP) Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In addition, Lietha said there are additional DOT grants the city could look into.
“I would really like to try take a swing at any one of those larger LRIP grants,” Lietha said. “Historically, I don’t the city has ever received one. Some communities apply for them annually, they don’t always get them but are always asking. I certainly think Hibbard Street is a good candidate.”
Lietha also talked about the city receiving a large amount of funding from a state DOT grant program. He said Gov. Tony Evers approved about $74 million for transportation aid. The city could file up to three applications for projects and the state would cover 90 percent of costs.
Lietha said grant applications are due Dec. 6 and his firm, Ruekert-Mielke, would do it free of charge.
“It’s not a huge effort on our part and we could make a case to use it for Hibbard Street,” Lietha said. “It’s not a lot of risk for the city and you would have six years to use the funds.”
Council Member Trina Reid is interested in using the grant to improve the city’s downtown area or installing a bike path. Fellow council members Ed Johnson and Andy Traxler said using the funds to upgrade Dickason Boulevard would be a wise decision.
Columbus didn’t have a major street reconstruction project this year, but did finish minor repairs along several roadways. The Committee moved the Hibbard Street project onto the next Council meeting for approval.
Sink hole at Fireman’s Park
With its low terrain and proximity to the Crawfish River, Fireman’s Park typically experiences flooding multiple times per year. With the recent heavy rainfall, however, a portion of the park has become dangerous.
Public Works Director Zach Navin told the Committee a large sink hole has developed near the deer pen, resulting from a failed culvert. In a memo to the Committee, Navin said the city has two options: tear out the failing culvert and replace it or remove it and restore the second ward creek to an open-ditch running through that section of the park.
Navin said the bridge and culvert near the deer pen are in a pinch point, creating flooding in front of the park garage. He said a 2017 storm water analysis report from city engineers recommended replacement of most culverts at Fireman’s Park. According to the report, new, larger culverts would increase water flowage away from the park, especially following large rain events.
“I think you’ll find now that it gets flooded even after not-so-large rain events,” Navin said. “I just stopped out there before the meeting and the entire park is pretty much under water. Granted, there’s been a lot of rain in the past year, so there is not a lot of places for rain to go, but we only got just over an inch (Oct. 1) and it’s up over the bridge by the deer park.”
Navin said he received two bids from Columbia County to tear out and replace the culvert for $60,000 or crews could tear it out, replace it and add rip-wrap for about $23,000. Navin said the work should be completed this year, especially before next spring’s flooding season.
“If we wait until the spring we might not have a deer park anymore,” Navin said. “It’s not a budgeted project, but we would work on trying to find the money.”
The Committee moved the item to the Oct. 15 Council meeting for possible approval.
Police department needs
Chief Dennis Weiner said the Columbus Police Department is in dire need of new phone amplifiers to assist patrol officers.
Weiner suggested using funds from the recent sale of an old sports utility vehicle. The department also plans to sell another vehicle and an additional squad car for scrap.
“Our officers have had (internet) connection issues after a new records system was installed in May,” Weiner said. “It becomes very problematic not to have a reliable signal in the car. We’re still working with equipment no (other law enforcement agency) in the county has.”
Council members said getting the phone upgrades is a top priority. Traxler said, “It relates to public safety so it’s a no-brainer.”
Weiner also suggested using department funds to hire a consultant to draft a new policy manual. He said the manual was last updated in 2016. According to the chief, the updated version would cost about $2,000 but the Wisconsin League of Municipalities offered to cover $1,000.
