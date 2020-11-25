Columbus tax rate goes down in 2021

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus approved its 2021 budget Tuesday, with a reduction in the tax rate compared to 2020.

Overall, the budget in Columbus decreased by $74,000, Columbus administrator Kyle Ellefson said. Some factors were property tax contribution increased by $68,800, transportation aid dropped by more than $20,000, circuit court revenue dropped by $22,000 and rental revenue reduced due to COVID.

Ellefson spoke during a public hearing before the Columbus City Council approved the city’s $3.41 million budget.

The mill rate was reduced from $8.80 per $1,000 of equalized property value in 2020 to $7.94 per $1,000 of equalized property value in 2021. While the total tax levy increased by $60,000, the mill rate went down by 9.75 percent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Year to year mill rate comparisons are complicated by the recent re-evaluation that occurred throughout the city,” Ellefson said.

Some of the expense was to maintain or increase commitments to: historical preservation, road maintenance, storm water repair and maintenance, pavilion maintenance, fire equipment maintenance, the city website updates and a one-time increase of $25,000 to match potential Urban Forestry Grant to help address ash tree damage.