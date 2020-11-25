Columbus tax rate goes down in 2021

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus approved its 2021 budget Tuesday, with a reduction in the tax rate compared to 2020.
Overall, the budget in Columbus decreased by $74,000, Columbus administrator Kyle Ellefson said. Some factors were property tax contribution increased by $68,800, transportation aid dropped by more than $20,000, circuit court revenue dropped by $22,000 and rental revenue reduced due to COVID.
Ellefson spoke during a public hearing before the Columbus City Council approved the city’s $3.41 million budget.
The mill rate was reduced from $8.80 per $1,000 of equalized property value in 2020 to $7.94 per $1,000 of equalized property value in 2021. While the total tax levy increased by $60,000, the mill rate went down by 9.75 percent.
“Year to year mill rate comparisons are complicated by the recent re-evaluation that occurred throughout the city,” Ellefson said.
Some of the expense was to maintain or increase commitments to: historical preservation, road maintenance, storm water repair and maintenance, pavilion maintenance, fire equipment maintenance, the city website updates and a one-time increase of $25,000 to match potential Urban Forestry Grant to help address ash tree damage.
Ellefson said there was a general wage increase for city workers of 1.5 percent.
The fee structure from 2020 did not cover contract and recycling expenses projected for 2021 for garbage and recycling, Ellefson said. The updated fees for 2021 should provide a surplus of 2.4 percent.
“2021 is the final year of the existing garbage and recycling collection contracts,” Ellefson said.
The contract fees for the Columbus Area EMS group increased by more than 4 percent, but thanks to adding two additional municipalities for 2021, the cost of providing EMS coverage went down by $5,000, Ellefson said.
