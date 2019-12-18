Columbus teacher who revitalized ailing ag, FFA programs earns national honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“With the overlap I have, I feel like I have a very distinct advantage over my peers because of the things I’ve learned,” Dahl said. “That background knowledge has really played a factor in the rest of my life. I enjoy that.”

Larson will be seeing a lot of Crook in the next couple years. She plans to become an ag education teacher in the future.

“She gave me the idea to pursue (ag education),” Larson said. “She’s definitely inspired me to stay active in FFA. I really like working with kids and want to do the stuff she’s done.”

Cora Dahl, Hannah’s sister, is a sophomore hoping to pursue a career in graphic design. She said Crook’s classes are also very useful to students with aspirations outside of agriculture and food science. For the past two years, Dahl has designed the Columbus FFA T-shirts.

“Because of that, a lot of other clubs like her designs and she’s now designing shirts for clubs all over school,” Hannah Dahl said.

“It’s just neat because it opens a lot of doors,” Cora Dahl said.