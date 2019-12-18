Columbus teacher who revitalized ailing ag, FFA programs earns national honor

After building two strong programs, saving the Columbus FFA chapter from the brink of extinction, and spending years mentoring teachers in agricultural education, Glenda Crook received a well-deserved honor.
Crook was presented the National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Service Citation at the 2019 NAAE annual convention in Anaheim, California Dec. 3. Crook is one of only six ag teachers in the nation to receive the honor.
The award recognizes teachers for their service and dedication to agricultural education, a field Crook has been passionate about for 24 years. In recent years, Crook has provided guidance to fellow ag teachers and FFA advisors in the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators. Crook was nominated for the national award by the WAAE executive board.
“When I started out as an ag teacher, I had a lot of veteran teachers that reached out to help me and offered support,” Crook said. “I wanted to return the favor. Our whole ag education association, both at the state and national level, we call ourselves a family. We help each other out and just share everything because we know at most of our schools, we’re the only ag teacher in the school.”
The NAAE is a six-region organization; Wisconsin is in Region 3, which also includes Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.
“I was chosen as the Region 3 winner this year,” Crook said.
After building a successful ag education and FFA program in Lodi, Crook returned to Columbus, her hometown, in 2015. She faced a difficult task. The ag education program had been eliminated and membership in the FFA chapter had dwindled to about 20 members. Local agri-business advocates pressured the district to bring back agriculture studies and breathe life into FFA.
Four years after Crook arrived, the FFA chapter has 161 members and was honored as one of the nation’s top programs at the 2019 national convention. Her agricultural and food science courses are offered in grades 7-12 and are popular among students. Crook brings a fun, hands-on approach to learning.
Corrina Larson, a Columbus High School junior and FFA officer, had an opportunity to give back to Columbus through a project in Crook’s Greenhouse Management class.
“I helped design the hanging flower baskets that were up in the city,” Larson said. “I liked how hands-on that was. We actually got to go outside and work, that was definitely cool.”
Junior Hannah Dahl said Crook’s classes give students the knowledge to be successful in future courses. Dahl’s experience in Wisconsin Wildlife and Forestry helped her to know plant and organism terms when she started AP Biology.
“With the overlap I have, I feel like I have a very distinct advantage over my peers because of the things I’ve learned,” Dahl said. “That background knowledge has really played a factor in the rest of my life. I enjoy that.”
Larson will be seeing a lot of Crook in the next couple years. She plans to become an ag education teacher in the future.
“She gave me the idea to pursue (ag education),” Larson said. “She’s definitely inspired me to stay active in FFA. I really like working with kids and want to do the stuff she’s done.”
Cora Dahl, Hannah’s sister, is a sophomore hoping to pursue a career in graphic design. She said Crook’s classes are also very useful to students with aspirations outside of agriculture and food science. For the past two years, Dahl has designed the Columbus FFA T-shirts.
“Because of that, a lot of other clubs like her designs and she’s now designing shirts for clubs all over school,” Hannah Dahl said.
“It’s just neat because it opens a lot of doors,” Cora Dahl said.
In her 24 years in education, Crook has received more than $45,000 in grant funding for programs in Lodi and Columbus. At Lodi, Crook expanded the ag education program from six to 13 courses and built a solid school-to-work program through students’ Supervised Agricultural Experiences. At Columbus, Crook has made the SAE program into a top priority for students.
“It gives them a better path so when they get to college, they don’t spend two or three years just deciding what they want to do,” Crook said. “They have a good idea from the moment they start taking classes.”
In Columbus, the ag education program has grown from three middle school and four high school classes to four middle and 13 high school course offerings.
For more than a decade, Crook has served as the SAE Committee Chair for the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators. Her work with the state organization includes presenting SAE for All, Proficiency and Degree Applications and Instructional Techniques with the NAAE. Nationally, Crook served as the workshop presenter for SAE for All in 2018. Her husband, Jerome Crook, also grew up near Columbus. Her children participated in the FFA program.
“I’ve had to put in a lot of hours with this over the years and my family has been very supportive,” Crook said.
Crook has always been around education and farming. Her parents, Gilbert and Linda Bloom, were teachers and operated a beef cattle farm west of Columbus. While in school, Crook participated in 4-H as Columbus’ FFA was a boys’ only program. Crook also showed livestock and was part of a judging team.
“That’s where my love for all this came from,” Crook said.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.